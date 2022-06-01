Jody Hamilton has coached two other high schools to Kentucky state baseball championships in his career. He’s coached Owensboro Catholic to a state tournament berth this season.
The Aces have been one of the top five ranked teams in Kentucky most of the season, and will take a 30-4 record into the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. They will meet Beechwood in a first round game at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Kentucky Proud Park on the University of Kentucky campus.
Hamilton seems to have thoroughly enjoyed coaching this Catholic team, which has won 15 straight games.
“I never had to discipline any of them, they’re always ready to practice and play, they have a love for the game, their desire to win as a team has been there,” Hamilton said. “It’s so rewarding to me, I show up at the ballpark to talk to them about life and baseball.”
Hamilton has been showing up at high school ball parks for a long time. He coached Boyd County to a state championship in 2001 and West Jessamine to a state crown in 2015. Hamilton has now won 968 games after Catholic’s win total this season. He was the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year in 2016.
There were common threads with the Boyd County and West Jessamine teams that won titles. Those threads are shared by Owensboro Catholic, which is wanting to get on a run in this KHSAA State Tournament.
“I don’t know if there’s a formula or a plan God has for us,” Hamilton said. “All three of these teams have had the same type of mentality, they’re all really good friends, there was really good chemistry on all three.”
Hamilton’s son, Casey, played on the 2001 Boyd County championship team.
“I look at 2001, those kids had grown up playing together, I’d coached them for years in the summertime,” Hamilton said. “When we went to West Jessamine, I had those kids pretty much the same, from the youth leagues on through, I was coaching most of them in the summer.
“These boys here it’s the same thing. I haven’t coached them in the summertime, but they played together in the summer leagues, then played a lot of summer ball together, jayvee, all the way through. They enjoy the game, enjoy being around each other. This is just fun for them.”
Hamilton has already done a little scouting of Beechwood, going to its 9th Region championship game, a 12-4 win over Saint Henry on Sunday. He went with his wife Denise, who he calls his head assistant coach.
“She could tell me what we’ve got to do,” Hamilton said after Catholic beat Breckinridge County 11-5 last Thursday in the 3rd Region championship game. The Aces have played in the regional championship game the last three seasons, winning the last two.
“Beechwood is a very good team, think of your typical northern Kentucky team, they are big and strong,” Hamilton said.
This Catholic team has been direct in its goal for this season _ to bring a state baseball championship back here.
“It’s been a goal of theirs all year long, we’ve got to make sure this is more fun for them than anything,” Hamilton said. “At the beginning of the year when we started it was about getting there. Now that we’re there, let’s enjoy this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.