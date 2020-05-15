Jody Hamilton enjoyed an illustrious baseball playing career in eastern Kentucky, parlayed that into a highly distinguished coaching career in eastern and central Kentucky and has now made his way to western Kentucky.
Right here in Owensboro.
Now 62, Hamilton was slated to coach the Owensboro Post 9 Junior Bombers American Legion team this summer, but the 2020 season has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was looking forward to it,” Hamilton said. “I still maintain a great passion for the game.”
It’s little wonder.
A star high school player at Ashland Blazer, the left-handed hitting Hamilton developed into one of the greatest power hitters in Ohio Valley Conference history at Morehead State University, where he won the OVC’s Player of the Year award in 1979.
“That was a good year for Morehead State,” Hamilton recalled. “That same year, Phil Simms was player of the year in football, and Donna Murphy was player of the year in basketball.”
He remains humble, however, regarding individual honors.
“It’s all about your teammates and coaching,” he said. “You don’t win awards like that on your own.”
As a member of the Eagles, Hamilton played for former big-league pitcher Steve Hamilton (no relation), a solid reliever for the New York Yankees in the 1960s.
“I was in his first recruiting class,” Jody Hamilton said of his college coach, who died in 1997 at age 63. “He was such a personable guy who enjoyed the game so much. He was a players coach, and he kind of let us do our own thing.”
Jody Hamilton was a record-setting slugger at Morehead State. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers following his junior season and after his senior season he signed with the Yankees, spending one year in their minor league system.
He returned to MSU as an assistant to Steve Hamilton for one year before accepting the head coach position at Raceland High School in 1983. After four years at Raceland, Hamilton coached at Boyd County High School from 1987-2002, and held the same post at West Jessamine High School from 1998-2015.
Two Hamilton-coached baseball teams won KHSAA state championships — Boyd County in 2001 and West Jessamine in 2015.
Hamilton left the high school ranks in 2018 and landed in Owensboro a year later to be closer to his family.
His son, Casey Hamilton, was associate head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College before accepting the head coach post at the University of Pikeville in 2019. His daughter, Neena, a burgeoning Christian author, is married to former Hancock County High School and Western Kentucky baseball star Wade Gaynor, who spent seven seasons in the Major League Baseball minor leagues.
Hamilton is a member of the Morehead State Athletic Hall of Fame, the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Central Park Hall of Fame in Ashland.
He still provides baseball lessons.
“It’s great to still be able to help kids,” Hamilton said. “It’s about mechanics, but it’s much more than mechanics. You can have great mechanics, but if you don’t have confidence, your success is going to be limited.
“That’s why I’ve always stressed approach to the game — the way a player approaches the game is the most important aspect of all.”
