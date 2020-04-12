Mike Hamilton is retiring after 33 years as a distinguished teacher and coach in Daviess County Public Schools, and it’s been 25 years since he led Apollo High School’s slow-pitch softball team to the 1995 KHSAA state championship.
A quarter century later, it remains the school’s only KHSAA team state title.
“Time flies, and it’s hard to believe 25 years have passed since then,” Hamilton said, “When I think back on it now, it seems more like 15.”
Maybe that’s because the memories of that improbable run are still so vivid in the mind of Hamilton, who witnessed his team lose the opening game at state to Bardstown in extra innings and then reel off nine consecutive victories — seven in the final day/night to win it all.
“That was really special, the way it played out,” Hamilton said, “and I still have a great relationship with those players on social media.
“One of the things that really stands out is that we had to beat a really outstanding Louisville Butler team twice once we reached the finals, and that was a team that hadn’t lost to a Kentucky team all season — that’s how special winning that state championship was.”
Hamilton said the way it all came about wasn’t by accident.
“The thing that set that team apart was that they were all humble, and they all played together so well,” Hamilton said. “Coaches talk about team all the time, but in this case that was really true — we were a real team with no bad attitudes, and when you’ve got that going for you it can take you a long way.
“We had great leaders who came from great parents.”
Defense, he contends, was the key.
“We had good hitters, don’t get me wrong, but we had an excellent defensive team,” Hamilton said. “We had speed all over the outfield and those girls took base hits away — nothing got through.”
Apollo went the distance in Hamilton’s third season as head coach, but he set the bar high from the outset.
“I told the first time I coached that I was going to coach there until we won a state championship,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s success as a coach, however, extended far beyond Apollo E-Gals softball.
He coached the Burns Middle School eighth grade football team for 31 years. Seven of Hamilton’s teams went undefeated and six more finished with only one loss.
“I stressed the fundamental part of the game,” Hamilton said. “Early on, I would go watch high school coaches during their practices and I noticed how much time they put in on the little things.
“That got my attention, and I took it back to the middle school level — it’s doing the little things right that make kids good.”
And, make no mistake, BMS featured some superb talent during Hamilton’s reign, including Michael Hanley, Harris Bivin, Hunter Bivin, Ben Duvall, Jermaine Green and Jason Midkiff, among a host of others.
Over the course of three decades coaching football, Hamilton said he evolved significantly.
“The first 15 years I coached, when we lost I was sick,” he said. “As I grew older, I realized it was more about teaching.
“I’m a teacher, and I learned to love and appreciate the progression my players made.”
Hamilton, 60, graduated from Daviess County High School in 1977 and Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1982.
He started his career as a physical education teacher, but has been a guidance counselor for the past 20 years.
He began his teaching career at Tamarack Elementary School, but has been at BMS for the past 28 years.
Hamilton, who still lifts weights three days a week, wants to remain active in retirement and has in no way shut the door on coaching again.
“I could be an assistant at the middle school or high school level,” he said.
“We’ll just have to see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.