Apollo’s Landon Hamilton scored a game-high 18 points in the Eagles’ 58-45 boys’ high school basketball loss to visiting South Warren on Saturday night at Eagle Arena.
The Eagles led 19-12 at the first break but scored only 12 points over the next two periods of play.
Apollo (1-4) also got 12 points from Cameron Frantz and 11 from Dan St. Claire.
The Spartans (1-1) were paced by Caden Veltkamp’s 16 points. Luke Burton added 12 for South Warren.
SOUTH WARREN12-17-20-9 — 58
APOLLO19-6-6-14 — 45
South Warren (58) — Veltkamp 16, Burton 12, Myers 9, Reynolds 6, Jones 5, Neal 4, Graves 2, Rowe 2, Putman 1, Crain 1.
Apollo (45) — Hamilton 18, Frantz 12, St. Claire 11, Fitzgerald 3, Girvin 1.
