HAWESVILLE _ Hancock County shook the rust off from two weeks of no practice on a Saturday evening with a chilly drizzle.
The Hornets took a quarter to get going then they dropped Todd County Central 36-0 in the first round of the Class 2-A playoffs at Schafer-Glover Field.
The Hornets had been off for two weeks because of COVID-19 quarantine.
Darian Clay provided touchdown runs of 11 and 21 yards in the second quarter. Clay went for 114 yards on 23 carries.
Cole Dixon was as efficient as a quarterback could be, hitting his three passing attempts and notching touchdown throws of 28 and 23 yards in the third quarter.
Dixon’s 28-yard strike was to Sebastian Fredell, who made a nice adjustment to wait for a second on the ball.
Austin Volocko made the 23-yard touchdown catch. Volocko earlier made a 39-yard catch on third-and-9 to set up Clay’s 11-yard touchdown, which was Hancock County’s first score with 7:58 left in the second quarter.
“We were in a tough spot on third down, and I knew our receivers were good,” Dixon said. “We knew we could beat their corners. We were just trying to get in the end zone, get the win and get to play Owensboro Catholic next week.”
Hancock County will take a 6-1 record into its rematch with Owensboro Catholic in the second round Friday back at Schafer-Glover Field.
The Hornets found some confidence after Jack Duncan had a strange kind of pick six. The Hancock County sophomore linebacker intercepted Todd Central quarterback Preston Moore on a play where Moore fumbled the snap, picked the ball up and still tried to pass it. Duncan snagged the ball and raced 50 yards for a 12-0 Hornets lead.
“Once we got that second score, with Jack intercepting that pass and taking it to the house, that was a big deal,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “It was kind of back and forth right there. They were getting us off the field, we were getting them, and he scores there and kind of changes the outcome.
“Typically he’s making the big hit, he was just at the right place at the right time there, and he made a good play.”
Todd Central had trouble with the wet conditions throughout the game. Todd Central lost three fumbles and had difficultly fielding a couple of kickoffs.
The two weeks off practice because of COVID-19 quarantine slowed Hancock County down, but it adjusted in going for over 220 yards in total offense while working with good field position.
“After not practicing for two weeks we were OK with what we did there,” Eubanks said. “We looked kind of sloppy, but with the rain, we held on to the football, we did what we needed to do to win the game.”
Eubanks thought the offense did well with picking where to throw the ball. Dixon had 80 yards passing.
“If you’re running it, running it, you kind of get everybody to sleep,” Eubanks said.
“Two weeks off was kind of tough on us,” Dixon said. “But after that first drive we felt pretty confident and knew we could drive the ball down the field on them.”
Todd Central (3-5) finished with 156 yards in total offense.
TODD CENTRAL 0-0-0-0 — 0
HANCOCK COUNTY 0-20-16-0—36
H-Clay 11 run (pass failed)
H-Duncan 50 INT return (pass failed)
H-Clay 21 run (Dixon run)
H-Fredell 28 pass from Dixon (Dixon run)
H-Volocko 23 pass from Dixon (Mize run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.