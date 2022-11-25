Coming off a 10-19 season that included a 15-point loss to Breckinridge County in the first round of the 11th District Tournament, the Hancock County High School girls’ basketball team is seeking to step up.

“We need to find success as a team and not depend so much on one or two players,” Lady Hornets coach Kevin Husk said. “We need to play at a good pace, keep the game up and down.with good pace — keep the game up and down”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.