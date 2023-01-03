Ella House scored 19 points, hitting 13-of-15 free throws, to lead Hancock County to a 56-51 win over Owensboro Catholic’s girls in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Cloverport High School.
Bailey Poole hit four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points for Hancock County (7-6). Emma Morris had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds. Hancock County hit 16-of-22 free throws.
Hailee Johnson scored 13 points to lead Catholic, Lauren Keelin and Aubrey Randolph each scored 10 points. Catholic made 4-of-7 free throws. Catholic fell to 11-3 on the season.
Hancock County will meet Edmonson County in the All ‘A’ regional championship game Wednesday at Cloverport. Edmonson beat Cloverport 63-3 in the other All ‘A’ semifinal.
HANCOCK COUNTY 23 14 12 7 — 56
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11 14 13 13 — 51
Hancock County (56) — House 19, Poole 14, Morris 10, Newby 5, Roberts 5, House 2, Keown 1.
Owensboro Catholic (51) — Johnson 13, Randolph 10, Lau Keelin 10, Riley 6, Riney 6, Hayden 4.
