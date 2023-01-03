Ella House scored 19 points, hitting 13-of-15 free throws, to lead Hancock County to a 56-51 win over Owensboro Catholic’s girls in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Cloverport High School.

Bailey Poole hit four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points for Hancock County (7-6). Emma Morris had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds. Hancock County hit 16-of-22 free throws.

