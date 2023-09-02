Hancock County quarterback Dylan Morris completed 14-of-18 passes for 265 yards and three TDs to lead the Hornets to a 37-0 win over Ohio County on Friday in Hartford.
Morris threw touchdown passes of 35 yards to Cooper Jones, 75 yards to Christian Yanez and 25 yards to Landen Garrison, who finished with 122 receiving yards.
Aiden Weatherholt added a 12-yard rushing score for Hancock County (3-0), and Kevin Vanover scored on a 5-yard scamper.
Ohio County (0-3) was held to only 87 yards of total offense.
Hancock County returns to action next week with a home Class 3-A, District 1 matchup against McLean County, while Ohio County travels to face Muhlenberg County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, EDMONSON COUNTY 7
Gavin Carruba scored on an 8-yard run, and the Mustangs converted the 2-point try with three minutes left in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind victory in Greenville.
Michael Mills scored on a 3-yard TD early in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead, but the Wildcats (0-3) couldn’t maintain their advantage.
Muhlenberg County (2-1) plays against next week with a home contest against Ohio County, while Edmonson County heads to Caverna.
MEADE COUNTY 45, APOLLO 19
Max Johnson hit Eli Masterson for two touchdowns, including a 65-yard strike, in a loss at Brandenburg.
JT Edge also had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Eagles (0-3)
Apollo will travel to Bowling Green next Friday night.
GRAYSON COUNTY 27, McLEAN COUNTY 8
The Cougars struggled to get its rushing attack going in a loss in Leitchfield.
McLean County (2-1) fell behind 21-0 before getting on the scoreboard with Brodie Cline’s 5-yard scoring strike to Aden Bolden with 11:07 left in the game. Cline finished with a team-high 92 rushing yards on six attempts, as the Cougars were held to 203 yards of offense. He and Walters also snagged interceptions on defense.
Grayson County (2-1) finished with 248 yards of total offense, including 240 on the ground.
McLean County plays against next week with a Class 3-A, District 1 tilt at Hancock County, while Grayson County hosts Butler County.
