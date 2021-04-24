Hancock County pounded out 10 hits in an 11-1 six-inning softball win over McLean County on Friday in Hawesville.
Ella Staples went 2-for-3 for the Lady Hornets (9-7), while Kylie Westerfield was 2-for-4.
Following the loss, McLean County fell to 2-7.
McLEAN COUNTY 100 000 — 1 3 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 040 052 — 11 10 3
WP-McFarling. LP-Galloway. 2B-Toler (H). 3B-McFarling (H).
MUHLENBERG CO. 14, WEBSTER COUNTY 2
Macy Cotton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs as the Lady Mustangs won in five innings in Dixon.
Emma Rose finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Muhlenberg County (7-6), which won its fifth straight outing. Emma Rose went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, as well.
Webster County slipped to 2-9.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 520 34 — 14 11 1
WEBSTER COUNTY 002 00 — 2 8 6
WP-Wilkins. LP-Papineau. 2B-Cotton, Phillips, Rose (M). HR-Cotton (M).
