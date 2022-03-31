Hancock County thought it was possible to get off to a fast start this softball season. The Lady Hornets are 7-1 and have gotten good work at the plate and in the circle.
Hancock County started the season with wins over Owensboro High School (9-3) and Apollo (8-1), then fell to No. 5 Henderson County (12-5). Since then, the Lady Hornets have won five straight, with four straight shutouts.
“Last year Apollo, they came to our place and thumped us pretty good, then to turn around and beat them 8-1 second game of the season was big for a confidence boost,” long-time Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe said. “We played Henderson next, we botched a couple of plays.”
Sophomore pitcher Lily Roberts has been the catalyst for a lot of Hancock’s early success.
“We’ve got good pitching from Lily Roberts,” Wroe said. “She’s been a shutdown pitcher so far. She battled a leg injury in the first week, and she’s hitting better now. We played five games the first week, I probably pitched her too much, but she battled through it.”
Roberts has 86 strikeouts, averaging 10 Ks a game, and Hancock County has put some runs on the board, so that has helped in all areas.
“I would say my curve and screw have been working the best and I’ve also increased my fastball speed,” Roberts said. “I worked in the off season on covering all areas of the plate and that has really worked well for me. Taylor Wroe calls my pitches and she does a really good job. I’m very thankful to have her. Our defense also gives me a lot of confidence. They make great plays behind me.”
Taylor Wroe is an assistant coach with Hancock County.
Baylee Estes is a freshman shortstop leading off, batting .500 with an on-base percentage at .621.
“She’s kind of set the tone for us,” Dwayne Wroe said.
Kyle Westerfield has put up 12 RBIs. Ella Staples is at third base and has been one of the better hitters in the region the last two or three seasons, and she’s a junior.
“They are all about where I thought we’d be,” Wroe said of Hancock’s production at the plate.
The Lady Hornets finished 23-15, winning the 11th District and reaching the 3rd Region Tournament championship game, where they lost to eventual KHSAA state runner-up Daviess County 12-2.
“From winning the district last year and finishing runner-up in the region that confidence has carried over to this season,” Roberts said. “We are young but we believe in each other and we have really good relationships with each other on the team.”
Hancock County is scheduled to travel to Tell City, Ind., on Thursday then will head to Fort Walton Beach, Fla., for spring break games.
“The schedule gets tough in the second half, we play McCracken, Daviess, E-town, Meade twice,” Wroe said. “We go down to Florida, play Central Hardin, who is ranked, play some good competition in Florida, that will give us an idea of what we need to work on. We haven’t put together a complete game yet, offensively I think we can get some girls to hit better than they are. We play 11 or 12 kids, we’re trying to figure things out defensively, this Florida trip should help us in that aspect.”
