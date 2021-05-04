Ella Staples hit a two-run homer to help drive Hancock County past 11th District rival Breckinridge County, 6-3, in a high school softball game on Monday at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Lily Roberts doubles and picked up the pitching victory, and Baylee Estes went 2-for-3 with a triple for Hancock County, which improved to 12-8.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY000 120 0 — 3 5 2
HANCOCK COUNTY011 202 x — 6 7 1
WP-L. Roberts. LP-White. 2B-L. Roberts (HC). 3B-Estes (HC). HR-Staples (HC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
OWENSBORO
CATHOLIC 5, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces got singles victories from Ella Grace Buckman, Julia Marshall and Christina Head in a conquest of the Lady Hornets at Moreland Park.
Catholic’s doubles wins came from Claire Augenstein-Katelyn Mitchell and Sarah Hayden-Hadley Corley.
BASEBALL
HERITAGE HILLS (IND.)
7, OWENSBORO 3
Ethan Gibson had two hits and an RBI in the Red Devils loss to the visiting Patriots at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Owensboro also got an RBI from Connor Hallmark.
The Red Devils fell to 2-14.
HERITAGE HILLS300 301 0 — 7 8 1
OWENSBORO100 200 0 — 3 9 3
WP-Smallwood. LP-Gibson. 2B-Smallwood, Hill (HH).
BOYS’ TENNIS
OWENSBORO
CATHOLIC 5, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
The Aces got singles wins from Davis Brocato, Clayton Lewis and Sam Fulkerson in a shutout of the visiting Hornets at Moreland Park.
Catholic got doubles wins from Cooper Danzer-Matthew Hyland and Brett Conder-Tucker Ray.
