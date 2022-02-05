Dartanyan Tinsley has worked his way to the University of Cincinnati football program as a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman transfer.
That wasn’t exactly how he envisioned himself as a junior on the football team at Owensboro High School.
During his recruiting process while he was at Kentucky Christian University, Tinsley was asked by assistant coaches at the NCAA Division I level how they missed on him when he was in high school.
“My junior year, I was 5-11, and short and chubby,” Tinsley said in a phone conversation, taking a break from some snowball throwing with family in the northern Kentucky area. “My senior year, I grew to about 6-4, in an offseason and a summer. When I got to KCU, I had to shape up my body for college football, get rid of the baby fat. I’m like the late, late bloomer.”
Kentucky Christian is an NAIA school in Grayson in eastern Kentucky. Tinsley made good use of his time there, earning first-team All-National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) honors in 2020-21 and first-team All-Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division accolades in back-to-back seasons.
As an offensive tackle, Tinsley helped pave the way for the Knights’ offense to be in the top five in NAIA in total offense (3,324 yards), scoring (256 points) and rushing yards (1,852) during the 2020-21 season, which was moved from the fall to the spring due to COVID-19 protocols. KCU finished with a 6-2 record.
Robert Couch is the KCU run game coordinator and offensive line coach, and Tinsley credited the former NFL assistant coach and long-time high school coach in Texas and Florida with helping his progress. Tinsley, who is a redshirt sophomore, decided to go into the transfer portal and started looking at schools in November and December.
“I got a lot of techniques from him, Coach Couch elevated my game,” Tinsley said.
Tinsley was on the radar of then-Central Michigan offensive line coach Mike Cummings, a three-decade veteran who was at CMU for 16 years before accepting the same role at Cincinnati in January. Tinsley had some good conversations during the recruiting process with Cummings, who coached Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft.
“With Coach Cummings, what I liked was we could talk about football, he can tell you how to see if a corner blitz is coming, those kinds of things,” Tinsley said. “I loved him, we could talk football and it didn’t feel like a job, it was free-flowing. I’m blessed that he picked up the phone, called me and said, ‘Come on home.’ For me, it was like that’s a great situation, I grew up in northern Kentucky, I went to Cincinnati games as a kid.”
UC is coming off a historic season where it became the first Group of 5 school to make the four-team College Football Playoff.
Tinsley committed to UC on Instagram live on Jan. 20 after getting offers from Western Kentucky, Grambling, Temple and Georgia Southern, among others.
Cincinnati was pretty happy to get Tinsley, putting out a release on the transfer on Jan. 25.
“We are excited to welcome Dartanyan Tinsley to our Cincinnati football family,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “Dartanyan has the size, athleticism and competitiveness to make an impact here at UC. More importantly, he’s an all-around great young man. He has several ties to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, so it was a natural fit for him to join our program. I’m looking forward to watching him work with Coach Cummings and seeing him practice this spring. He can be a great player for us.”
Tinsley had a lot of family in Owensboro with athletic ties to the Red Devil football program, and when he moved here, he joined the team as a freshman. Tinsley developed into an anchor on the 2018 offensive line with Qualon Tinsley, who is a cousin.
He graduated from OHS in 2019, and he played in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star football game that summer.
Tinsley started thinking during his senior year at OHS that with a lot of hard work and more time learning his craft, he could have a future in football.
He has liked the early workouts that he’s been involved with at Cincinnati.
“On the field, I’m a redshirt sophomore,” Tinsley said. “Right now we’re in offseason conditioning, lifting, I’m going with it to give 110%. I’ve gotten super comfortable with our group. I can see myself playing tackle here.
“This new version of Dartanyan, you get somebody that’s motivated, somebody who can remember not being in this situation. I’m going to work, I continue to work, I’ve got to be that fully-motivated person to become a better player. When I’ve been (in Owensboro) visiting, I kept hitting up Coach (Blake) Roberts and Coach (Jay) Fallin to let me go lift. When can I go work out? I feel like this preparation has led up to this point, I can see that now.”
