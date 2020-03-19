Ray Harper has experienced plenty in his lifelong association with and passion for the sport of basketball, but he’s never seen anything quite like what has transpired in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College legend coached the Panthers to six consecutive NCAA Division II national championship game appearances, winning titles in 1999 and 2001. He also directed Oklahoma City to a NAIA national championship in 2006, before leading Western Kentucky to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and 2013.
Harper, 58, recently completed his fourth season as head coach at Jacksonville State (Ala.) University of the Ohio Valley Conference.
“Everything’s pretty much in shutdown mode right now — we’re going with online classes (only), but the university has been very accommodating by leaving the dorms and cafeterias open,” Harper said, a superstar guard at Bremen High School in Muhlenberg County, who later played at Texas and KWC.
“We’re just trying to be there for the kids emotionally, and we’re touching base with the kids daily. But it’s difficult not being able to spend time in the gym and the weight room — we’re facing challenges like everyone else out there, but kids are resilient in situations like this.”
The 2019-20 season certainly was a challenge for Jacksonville State, which the previous year had gone 24-9 — emerging as an NCAA Tournament contender; only to lose to Ja Morant and Murray State 76-74 in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament in Evansville.
Hit hard by graduation — the Gamecocks lost seven seniors — JSU struggled to a 13-19 record this past season, dropping a 67-61 decision to Eastern Illinois in the opening round of the OVC Tournament.
“We knew it would be a challenge after losing so many seniors,” Harper said, “but some of our younger players were developing very well by the end of the season and I’m very encouraged about the program moving forward.
“It was difficult, but we had moved on to the next phase. I’d been to a high school state tournament recruiting, and I was looking forward to attending the NCAA Final Four and convention in Atlanta, which is just an hour and 15 minutes from Jacksonville.”
Now, of course, everything has come to a virtual halt for Harper and his staff.
“We can’t see kids and they can’t come see us,” he said in reference to recruiting. “The staff’s doing a great job under the circumstances, and I’m watching a lot of film on recruits. We have a solid returning cast, but there are pieces to fill for us to be the team we want to be next season.”
And, like so many others in his sport, Harper is simply trying to wrap his head around what has transpired over the past week.
“I mean, there’s never been a year we haven’t had an NCAA Tournament,” Harper said, “and that stretches back to when it started in 1939.”
There were missed opportunities, too, he believes.
“I think of a team like Dayton and I really feel for them and their fans,” Harper said. “Our former director of basketball operations, James Haring, now has the same position at Dayton, so there’s a connection there. Dayton was actually my pick to win it all — they had everything needed to make a championship run.”
Including superstar senior forward Obi Toppin, a projected lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
“We had recruited Obi when I was at Western Kentucky,” Harper said of Toppin. “He was in a prep school in Baltimore (Md.) and he was a great kid, but he turned out to be a non-qualifier (academically). He was a really good player then, but nothing like he is today.”
Now, Harper hopes JSU and the sport itself can soon move forward.
“We’re just like everyone else,” he said. “We’re living in unprecedented times and we all must take the necessary precautions and make the necessary sacrifices to stay healthy, to stay safe.
“This is so much bigger than the game, so much bigger than sports — we’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
