Drew Hartz and Hagan Edge, key elements in Owensboro Catholic High School’s high-octane football offense, signed with Georgetown College on Wednesday at OCHS.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hartz, a second-team All-Stater and the Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year, completed 246-of-348 passes for 4,173 yards and 57 touchdowns as a senior in 2019, leading the Aces to a 9-3 record.
Hartz was also selected as a Max Preps Small School second-team All-American.
The 5-8, 165-pound Edge, an M-I All-Area first-team selection at receiver, caught 83 passes for 1,571 yards and 24 touchdowns this past season. He also rushed 33 times for 254 yards and four scores.
Georgetown, a member of the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference, went 5-5 overall and 4-3 in league play in 2019. Steeped in tradition, the Tigers won NAIA national championships in 1991, 2000 and 2001.
Also on Wednesday, Owensboro Catholic offensive lineman Rudy Clouse signed with Thomas More University.
The 5-10, 250-pound Clouse, a three-year starter for the Aces, was an M-I All-Area second-team selection as a senior in 2019.
Thomas More, an NAIA program located in Crestview Hills, finished 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the Mid-South Conference last fall.
