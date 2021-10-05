Maddie Hayden was scoring goals early and late for Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the Girls 9th District Soccer Tournament.
Hayden broke the girls single-game Catholic scoring record with eight goals in an 11-0 win over Apollo High School on Monday at Panther Field at the Deer Park Soccer Complex. The mercy rule game ended at halftime.
Catholic will play for the district championship on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Daviess County and Owensboro.
“We wanted to get back to the district championship and make it back to region,” Hayden said. “We played well, we came out with intensity. My team did a great job, they knew where I was going, played it off to me and then I put it away.
“I’m glad to help the team get it back to where we want to be.”
Hayden upped her season goal total to 40. Hayden said she really doesn’t pay attention to goal numbers, just team record numbers.
The Lady Aces are 17-5.
Hayden scored goals in the eighth, ninth, 12th, 15th, 18th, 28th, 31st and 34th minutes.
She was nearly unstoppable if she got the ball on a run, and her teammates were doing a good job of finding Hayden with crosses for scoring chances.
Ashton Logsdon has missed a couple of games because of injury, and Catholic has had to adjust its attack.
“We were able to rest a couple of players, and Maddie came to play tonight,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said.
Hayden got assists from Ella Claire Goetz (2) and Katie Riney (4). Emilee Cecil, Rachel Traylor and Gracie Johnson also were credited with assists.
Goetz scored the first goal for Catholic in the fourth minute with an assist from Ginny Young.
Riney scored in the ninth minute. Johnson scored in the 11th minute for Catholic.
“The last couple of games we’ve moved some things around because Aston is out, we moved Ella Claire up, she kind of creates some opportunities in space, and Maddie just did her thing,” Hines said. “Our plan was to play out wide, but we stretched them and it went through the middle.”
During practice the next couple of days Catholic will work on some different options to play quicker.
Apollo finished 3-11-1.
“I’ve got a lot of young players coming up that will have had four years with the program,” Apollo coach David Woeste said. “All you can do is keep working at it.”
