Maddie Hayden had a hat trick. Aubrey Randolph scored two goals and was quick all over the field.
Owensboro Catholic got its offense really clicking in the second half on the way to a 7-0 win over Apollo High School in the first round of the girls 9th District soccer tournament Monday night.
Ginny Young and Katie Riney also had goals for the Lady Aces at Eagle Stadium. To see how well and how quickly the soccer ball moved over that field, Hayden also had four assists and Rachel Traylor had three assists.
Randolph got the first goal of the match in the first minute and she also scored the fifth goal, getting the ball through the box for a close-in finish.
Catholic moved into Wednesday’s district championship game with the victory. The Lady Aces will meet Daviess County, a 2-0 winner over Owensboro in the other first round district matchup. Catholic and DC also advance to next week’s 3rd Region soccer tournament.
Hayden hadn’t scored a goal in several games, so she and Catholic were glad for her to find the back of the net.
“We’ve been working on getting the ball in and then through,” Hayden said. “We did a really good job especially in the second half of that. For me it was the through balls and my speed, for the corner (kick) I was just there for the rebound.”
Hayden has 30 goals on the season.
“She’s been on the struggle, so this was good,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said of Hayden.
It took some time for Catholic (14-5-1) to adjust to the turf at Eagle Stadium.
“In the first half we got the quick goal, then we were trying to adjust to the turf,” Hines said. “We wanted to play quick, one touch soccer, and in the second half we controlled the ball a little better, that was a big difference.”
Randolph’s play certainly got noticed Monday.
“If everybody played as hard-nosed as Aubrey we’d be really good, she chases everything, she’s only played soccer for three months,” Hines said.
“Aubrey, she just comes out of nowhere, her speed is insane,” Hayden said. “She’s our striker now, she does a really good job of holding the ball and then plays it back, it makes us able to get through.”
Abby Payne recorded her 11th shutout of the season at keeper for Catholic.
Apollo finished its season 5-12-1.
“It was always going to be tough, the quality of players Catholic has,” Apollo coach Zach Akin said. “In terms of the season overall, the goal for this year was to play better soccer. A crazy stat from our last regular season game, we put together 317 passes, that is a stat puts together how we want to play. It’s another stepping stone for us. Trying to build that togetherness again.”
