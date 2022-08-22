OWESPTS-08-22-22 MADDIE SOCCER

Owensboro Catholic’s Maddie Hayden drives downfield against Apollo’s Emma Edens on Aug. 9 at Independence Field at Owensboro Catholic High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Maddie Hayden had 44 goals in 2021 to rank 12th on the KHSAA girls soccer scoring list. That number also was an Owensboro Catholic school single-season record.

The senior wants to do more of the same with goal numbers this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.