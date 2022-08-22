Maddie Hayden had 44 goals in 2021 to rank 12th on the KHSAA girls soccer scoring list. That number also was an Owensboro Catholic school single-season record.
The senior wants to do more of the same with goal numbers this season.
Hayden got off to a great start with seven goals in a 12-0 win over Apollo in a game that was spread out across two days because of lightning on August 9.
Hayden scored eight goals against Apollo in an 11-0 win in last year’s 9th District Tournament. That was a single-game scoring record for the Lady Aces. Catholic finished 19-6 last season.
“That was a good start for her, she wanted more,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said of the Apollo season opener. Hayden wanted to try and beat her own single-game record.
“I’m very competitive, I like to win,” Hayden said.
She didn’t expect the volume of goals she had in 2021. Graduated teammate Ashton Logsdon was a great facilitator on offense, getting 23 assists to go with 23 goals. Hayden also had 23 assists last season, which was also in the top 15 in the state.
“I was surprised on how many goals I did get, I’m hoping I can do the same thing this year, and hopefully create more opportunities for my teammates,” Hayden said.
She got more defensive attention in a 2-1 loss to Marshall County in the DC Classic. Catholic beat Daviess County 4-2 and Indiana state ranked Evansville Mater Dei 2-1 last week before falling 3-1 to Evansville Central on Saturday at Independence Field. The Lady Aces are 4-2 to start the season.
“I took advantage of the opportunities I was getting and finishing,” Hayden said of the Apollo game. “Marshall was a lot tougher game for us, I had a lot of 1 V 1 chances and didn’t finish them.
“Against Daviess County I scored in the beginning and then another in the second half. My first goal Mallary Bailey played really quick and that got me the goal. We’re a very athletic team.”
Hayden had 11 goals going into the Central game with two assists.
“Last year I feel like for her, that was the start of her confidence,” Hines said. “She got some crucial goals against DC, against Marshall she had a couple of good looks. She gets some opportunities one on one, it is just cleaning up those one on one opportunities.”
Hayden said she will also be looking to pass more for teammates to get goals as well. Five other Catholic players have split 15 goals so far.
“She’s an unselfish player, she is a team player,” Hines said. “I don’t think Maddie still knows how good she really is. In a game she creates opportunities for herself and others. Her mind set is how can I help the team? When she’s playing well she’s having fun.”
Hayden is also a standout for Catholic’s basketball team, where she is more known as a defensive player.
She said soccer was her favorite sport.
What Hayden wants out of the season is more about what the team can do. Catholic lost 2-1 to Ohio County in the 3rd Region championship game last season, and that didn’t sit well with the Lady Aces at all.
“It was awful,” Hayden said of the regional defeat. “Everybody is so competitive, we don’t like losing. Andy sat us down as a team (in preseason) and asked what do you want to accomplish as a team? That was winning district, winning region, an All ‘A’ state championship. I wish we won region last year. We won my sophomore year, I’m hoping my senior year we will get the job done.”
