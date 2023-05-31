Nancy Hazelwood had a hole-in-one at Ben Hawes Golf Course last Saturday. Hazelwood aced hole No. 3 from 115 yards hitting her 3 wood. The shot was witnessed by Brent Hazelwood, Brent Mallory and Suzanne Mallory.
Hazelwood has hole-in-one at Ben Hawes
mmathis
