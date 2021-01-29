Head having breakout year for Catholic

This was, of course, supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball program.

After all, the Lady Aces lost a ton of production to graduation from a core group of seniors who led OCHS to a trio of 3rd Region championships.

But it hasn’t turned out that way.

The Lady Aces have simply reloaded and are 5-0 in 2021, thanks in large part to the breakout season of 5-foot-6 senior shooting guard Catherine Head, who has bounced back nicely from a back surgery that cost her virtually her entire sophomore season.

Head leads the team in scoring (13.2 ppg) and, more importantly, leads the team on the court, along with fellow senior Ally Maggard.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment this season trying to be a leader,” Head said, “but we have a great group of unselfish players, we have great team chemistry, and we work well out there together.

“We’re constantly communicating on the court and that’s been a real key to our early success. No one cares who scores, we just want to win, and when you have that type of mindset you have a good chance to be successful.”

Head enjoyed a promising start in the program. As a freshman, she averaged 2.2 points off the bench for a Lady Aces team that went 27-8 and won the 3rd Region Tournament.

The following season, however, she was forced to undergo major back surgery for a herniated disc on Dec. 21, 2018 — playing in only two games for a team that went 29-8 and reached the semifinal round of the KHSAA State Tournament.

“I believe Catherine was set to have a breakout season two years ago,” Catholic High coach Michael Robertson said, “but she had to have back surgery and I know that was a heartbreaking situation for her.”

Head concurs.

“That was a tough time,” Head said. “I was told it happened due to all the years of playing basketball. They said it was very rare, uncommon, but it was something I had to deal with. The nerve pain was extreme, and there was a point where I didn’t have any feeling in my legs.”

Head went through rehabilitation and returned to contribute 5.1 points per game on last season’s regional championship team, which went 25-10 but was shut out of competing in the Sweet 16 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very anxious at the start of last season, just trying to find my groove,” Head said. “I put in a lot of extra work, focused on shooting and ballhandling, and I became more comfortable about being out on the court and contributing as the season progressed.

“This season, my adrenaline takes over once I’m out there preparing to play, and it feels like nothing ever happened. I go through my stretches, and, physically, I feel like I did before (the surgery).

“Coach has moved me off the point to be more of a scoring threat and it’’s worked out pretty well. I play off some pick-and-roll action, take the shot if I have it, or dump it down low to Ally or Kinsley Goetz if I don’t.”

The primary focus for Head, however, is winning.

“Defense is the key for this team because our offense is generated by our defense,” Head said. “We’re not the biggest team but we do a good job of taking advantage of what we have. We’re quick and we’re fast and we get up and down the court pretty well.

“We just want to play with a lot of energy and build on the momentum we’ve established here early in the season. If we maintain that type of mentality, I believe we’re going to be just fine.”