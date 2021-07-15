The Owensboro Healthpark Heatwaves proved the fastest summer swimming team on Wednesday night.
The Heatwaves won the Audubon Swim Conference Championship with 2,464.5 points at the Healthpark pool.
The Madisonville Blue Waves were second with 2,426.5 points. Owensboro Country Club was third overall with 1,888 points.
The Heatwaves won the girls team championship with 1,453.5 points. The Blue Waves were second with 1,265 points. OCC was third with 1,096 points.
The Blue Waves won the boys team title with 1,161.5 points.
The Heatwaves were second in the boys with 1,011 points. OCC was third with 791.5 points.
There were over 100 swimmers ranging from ages 8U to 18U going in near constant heats at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
It was quite a contrast to last summer at this time, when there was limited summer swim opportunities because of COVID-19.
The Heatwaves team had about 70 swimmers, which impressed coach Mackenzie Morris.
“We weren’t expecting that at all,” Morris said. “We were expecting about 45, but we had a lot of kids show up this summer. Most of that had to do with they were cooped up in the house, there were no activities last summer. They wanted to get out, and this is something fun, social for them to do.”
Morris was pleased the Heatwaves won the overall and girls championships.
“I am happy with how we did, but I was more proud of the small successes the kids had overall, and the fun everyone had,” Morris said.
Here were the top local point producers in each age group in the meet.
Ellie Benson (Heatwaves) was first in 6-under girls with 45 points. Lila Adams (OCC) was second with 35 points. Quinn Walters (Heartwaves) was third with 34 points.
Claire Coyne (Heatwaves) was first in 7-8 girls with 67 points. Charleigh Rutman (OCC) was second with 56 points. Callie Jo O’Nan (Heatwaves) was third with 49 points.
Bellah Bowman (Heatwaves) was first in 9-10 girls with 60 points. Evlyn Zborowski (Heatwaves) was second with 55.5 points. Reed Burton (OCC) was third with 52.5 points.
Ellie Girten (Heatwaves) was first in 11-12 girls with 60 points. Ellie Kline (Heatwaves) was third with 48 points. Mackenzie Ross (Heatwaves) was second in 13-14 girls with 50 points. Mary Ava Evans (Heatwaves) was third with 49 points.
No local 15-18 girls were in the top three.
Hayden Coyne (Heatwaves) was first in 6-under boys with 56 points. Owen Girten (Heatwaves) was second with 33 points. Pip Kline (Heatwaves) was third with 30 points.
Will Hayden (Heatwaves) was second in 7-8 boys with 37 points. John Blair (Heatwaves) and Frank Carrico (Heatwaves) were tied for third in 7-8 boys with 36 points each.
Vince Coyne (Heatwaves) was first in 9-10 boys with 53 points. Mills McKinley (OCC) was second with 52 points. No local 11-12 boys were in the top three.
Keaton Boling (Heatwaves) was first in 13-14 boys with 67 points. Miller Bowman (Heatwaves) was second with 60 points.
Cort Hobelman (OCC) was first in 15-18 boys with 60 points. Trevor Church (OCC) was second with 57 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.