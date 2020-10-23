Darian Clay is still around at Hancock County High School, and the fact that he’s healthy and sound after an injury-plagued junior season in 2019, is tough news for the opposition.
Perennial Class 2-A power Owensboro Catholic discovered this last Friday night when Clay rushed for 133 yards — 91 in the second half — scored two touchdowns and converted a trio of 2-point conversion runs in the Hornets’ 30-29 win over the Aces at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
This week, coach Bobby Eubanks’ unbeaten Hornets — 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 2-A District 2 — were scheduled to play for the district championship at McLean County, but COVID-19 issues within the McLean County community/school forced a postponement.
“We just need to stay in the weight room, stay committed in practice, and work every day to become better,” Clay said. “We don’t want to become satisfied. We want to stay hungry, stay consistent, keep pushing forward — that’s how we’ve gotten this far, to begin with.”
This season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Clay has carried the football 46 times for 433 yards (9.4 ypc) and scored a team-high eight touchdowns, with seven 2-point conversion runs. The fact that he is second on the team in rushing to rugged fullback Logan Willis (470 yards, 4 TDs) speakers volumes about the balance the Hornets have established.
“We have a lot of people on both sides of the ball who can make the big play,” said Clay, who also has 32 total tackles and an interception as a defensive back. “It’s not just offense — our defense has become very tough. Xander Early stopping Braden Mundy on the 2-point conversion run right in front of the goal line is an example of big plays we’ve been making this season. That was the difference between walking off a winner or a loser in that game.”
And, once the final horn sounded, Clay was emotional with his head down and one knee on the Schafer-Glover turf.
“Yeah, that was just a reaction to how much that game meant for us, and how much work we had put into the season leading up to that game,” Clay said. “We were all emotional. That was our first win over those guys in 11 years, so the emotion was just flowing out of everybody when the game was over.”
Clay has been a formidable part of the Hancock County program since his freshman year when the Hornets went 7-5 and reached the second round of the KHSAA playoffs. He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown, caught nine passes for 269 yards and four TDs, while leading the team in total tackles (86) and tying for the team lead in interceptions (5).
He really burst on the scene as a sophomore, rushing for 1,580 yards and 27 touchdowns, making 54 total tackles, and finishing with two interceptions.
Last fall, however, injuries short-circuited Clay’s junior season. He suffered a broken hand in an early-season game against Ohio County, missing six weeks, and later sprained his MCL against Owensboro Catholic. He played in only four games and was limited to 246 yards and four TDs.
But that was then, and this is now.
“I feel great,” Clay said. “I got in the weight room and just worked my way back. I’m bigger, stronger, in better condition than I was before. With it being my senior year, I wanted to come back strong.
“I feel like my main role is to be a leader to the younger guys. I’ve been around awhile and I just try to teach the young guys the dos and don’ts of what it takes to be successful at this level — to help them understand what they need to do to help make us better.
“We’re a small team and it takes everyone being their best for us to succeed — we feel like no team out there has more heart than us.”
