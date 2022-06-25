There were triple-digit heat and heat index readings a week ago across the Owensboro-Daviess County region. The heat returned a couple of times this week, and predicted high temperatures for Saturday were in the mid-90s.
Those are the kinds of conditions, if extended over weeks of a summer, that cause golf course superintendents headaches.
“You can go a week in the heat and it’s no big deal, but week after week after week, it’s tough,” said Scott Stuckey, course superintendent at Windridge Country Club. “As the soil temperatures climb like this, one night it gets down to 65, it helps but it’s not going to bring the soil temperature down. The roots don’t appreciate the high heat in the soil.”
Humidity is maybe a larger concern for trying to keep greens healthy and growing at this time of the year.
“Today is supposed to be horrible, humidity kills us,” Stuckey said Tuesday. “This is what we dread, extended days of hot humid weather. It’s been over 10 years I think since we’ve had to deal with heat like this.”
High heat and humidity have hit before the end of June, which is unusual and challenging.
“Normally it hasn’t been like this until about August,” said Sam Bodine, greens superintendent at Ben Hawes Golf Course. “Usually it’s not that bad this quick, but it’s here now.”
Keeping the greens watered enough has been time consuming to say the least at Ben Hawes.
“Sometimes we get here at 4 in the morning, we didn’t leave (Tuesday) until 5:30 p.m.,” Bodine said. “We hand water the spots that are really bad, run the (sprinkler) heads for a certain amount of time, depending on what the weather is going to do that day. Around noon we start dragging a hose, it takes us an hour to do all 30 greens, we hang out in the AC for about 5-10 minutes then we go again.
“The fairways, tee boxes are Bermuda grass, warm season, so we’re lucky enough to where it likes this right now. The greens are cool season, they hate it right now.”
Looking for the right weather combinations also helps determine how much water to put on greens and when.
“That’s the science part of it, for me knowing based on cloud cover, wind, humidity, temperature. You’re trying not to put too much water down, but you’re trying to keep the greens alive,” said Sammy Lackey, assistant greenskeeper at Ben Hawes. “You can’t haphazardly run too much water on there.”
Sometimes low humidity isn’t a good thing either in the summer.
“Low humidity and windy days are what killed us, it dried out the greens,” Bodine said. “Really high humidity, really high temperatures, and if it’s wet, it really promotes disease. It’s a double-edged sword.
“There’s an art to it, I’ve been doing this since I was 14 and I still haven’t figured it out yet. I learn something new every season.”
Diseases on the greens is something that has to be watched for.
“We need the rain, but rain when it’s hot and humid like this, it is a perfect environment for disease,” Stuckey said. “We sound like farmers sometimes, we complain about too much rain, and we complain about not enough.”
