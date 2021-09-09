By the Messenger-Inquirer
Nancy Heffelfinger Patel and her mother, Creda Heffelfinger, are hosting the Dayton Heffelfinger Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Registration begins at 7 a.m, with a shotgun start to follow at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit students through the Dayton and Creda Heffelfinger Scholarship Fund, administered by the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools.
Dayton Heffelfinger, an avid golfer and City Senior Open champion, taught at Burns Middle School for 20 years and Apollo High School for 13 years before retiring. Heffelfinger coached his Apollo girls’ golf team to two regional championships, sending them to the state tournament.
Several of Heffelfinger’s student-athletes earned scholarships to play collegiately.
Heffelfinger also served as assistant athletic director at Apollo for several years.
