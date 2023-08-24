As difficult as it is to believe (and, it’s darn difficult), Tyson Helton will begin his fifth season as football head coach at Western Kentucky a week from Saturday, when his highly touted Hilltoppers play host to South Florida at Houchens/Smith Stadium.

It’s supposed to be a big season for WKU, which is a prohibitive favorite to win the Conference USA championship. But it’s business as usual for the ever-steady Helton, whose understated leadership approach has helped turn the Hilltoppers into one of the most prolific offensive forces in all of college football.

