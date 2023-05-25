Western Kentucky University alumni, friends and fans have an opportunity to rub shoulders with Hilltopper football coach Tyson Helton and new head men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz on Friday night.
Appearances by Helton and Lutz will headline a gathering hosted by the Owensboro chapter of the WKU Alumni Association at the Holiday Inn Riverfront, in conjunction with Friday After 5 festivities in downtown Owensboro.
The event, billed to feature “appetizers, drawings and lots of WKU spirit,” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a meet and greet involving Helton and Lutz slated for 6:30 p.m.
“Both of these coaches recognize the need and importance to get Owensboro involved with WKU in a bigger way moving forward,” said event spokesman Kevin Humphrey, a 1979 WKU graduate who is now CEO of Hollison, an Owensboro-based high-tech food safety company. “Things have changed in the world of collegiate athletics, and we need as many alumni and friends from Owensboro and Daviess County to be as supportive as we can.
“One of the biggest sections of alumni WKU has resides right here in Owensboro and Daviess County, and we’re just an hour away from such a great university with such a great history. We just need to get our group over here more involved. The alumni in and around Owensboro can be catalysts in driving the university forward in the years to come.”
Among others expected to be on hand will be Deborah Fillman, of the Owensboro WKU Alumni Association, Kat Smith, of the Hilltopper Athletic Association (HAF), and Bowling Green realtor Hank Wilson, of the Red Towel Trust, which involves Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and creative ways to incorporate service to the community.
“This is an opportunity for WKU fans in the area to pull together and do proper sponsorship of NIL and community service,” Humphrey said. “This is the new reality in college sports, and we all need to do what we can to put WKU athletes in a good position, on and off the field of play.
“NIL has changed everything for us, and that makes the $50 and $100 donations so vital to the success of the university moving forward. Hank is doing a great job with this, and we all we need to do what we can to contribute to the cause.”
The highlight of the event, of course, will be appearances by Helton and Lutz.
In four seasons at the helm of the Hilltopper football program, Helton has led the team to three nine-victory seasons and a trio of postseason bowl victories, including last December’s highly impressive 44-23 conquest of South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Lutz, meanwhile, begins his first season on the Hill in 2023-24 after leading Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament, an event tradition-rich WKU hasn’t competed in since 2013. He replaced Rick Stansbury, who resigned after seven seasons following this year’s 17-16 disappointment.
“Tyson loves Owensboro and has previously been to Friday After 5,” Humphrey said. “He’s done an outstanding job with WKU football, and this is the perfect opportunity for Owensboro-area alumni and fans to show their appreciation for what he and his staff have accomplished.
“We also need to welcome coach Lutz and show our support as he begins his tenure with the Hilltopper basketball program. We’re all very excited about the new chapter beginning for men’s basketball and believe he will do an outstanding job — that he’ll get us back to where we need to be.”
Now, Humphrey said, is the time for the local WKU alumni to step up and make a difference.
“We have so many alumni here, so many people who are tied to Western one way or another,” Humphrey said. “We need a more dynamic presence from the Owensboro and Daviess County alumni, and we need to get them enthusiastically involved. It’s getting the everyday alumni involved that’s going to make the biggest difference over the long haul.”
