The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes for the Western Kentucky University football program, and second-year head coach Tyson Helton believes the Hilltoppers have grown from them.
Helton, 42, spoke about his program’s response to those changes on Thursday morning as featured speaker at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster Breakfast via Facebook Live and Zoom.
“I’ve been proud of our football team over the past couple of months,” said Helton, who directed WKU to a 9-4 season that culminated with a dramatic 23-20 conquest of Western Michigan in the Servpro First Responder Bowl in Dallas. “They’ve responded well to the adversity and the challenge.
“We got stronger and closer as a team. We had a lot of life conversations and grew as a program, as a team and as individuals.”
Now, Helton — the 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year — is ready for the next phase, which begins Monday when the Hilltopper players begin reporting to the Bowling Green campus.
“We’re looking forward to getting the players back,” said Helton, who served at WKU as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Jeff Brohm in 2014 and 2015. “We’re looking forward to making progress and getting ready to play football.
“There is great enthusiasm, and you can feel it starting to build. It’s amazing what sports does for society during trying times, and it’s time for us to embrace the upcoming fall season.”
“There’s nothing better than being part of a team, and I think we have a very special team at Western Kentucky — a lot of excitement is building toward the season.”
Helton — who also served on coaching staffs at Tennessee, Cincinnati, UAB, Memphis and Hawaii — believes the Hilltoppers will play a key role in the reopening of the commonwealth.
“Our football team is the tip of the sword coming back,” he said. “I know our players feel the responsibility for our school, our community and our state. As we get more excited and finally get to play, you’ll see a lot of good that comes from that.
“There are still a lot of challenges to do things responsibly, to do things the right way.”
Helton believes the cohesiveness of the WKU program will shine once the 2020 season gets under way. Last season, the Hilltoppers featured 50 football players with grade point averages of 3.0 or above, and six players with perfect 4.0 GPAs.
“We are a tight-knit family here,” he said, “and it’s time to show how strong we are at Western Kentucky.”
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 5 against UT Chattanooga. WKU’s slate also includes high-profile non-conference road games against Indiana (Sept. 12) and Louisville (Sept. 26).
