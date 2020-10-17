Daviess County could hang in for a half, but Henderson County took control in the second half.
Henderson County beat the Panthers 63-44 at Colonel Stadium on Friday night.
Henderson County went to 3-1, 2-0 in Class 6-A, District 1. Daviess County fell to 2-3, 1-2 in the district.
Henderson County had 564 yards on the ground. Quarterback Ben Dalton set a Henderson County rushing record with 302 yards on 18 carries.
The Colonels had three backs with more than 100 yards apiece. Jordan Wright with 153 yards. Jahiem Williams with 107 yards.
“The first half was a good ball game, we thought it was going to be a classic matchup,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “The wheels came off a little defensively in the second half. It’s tough when they’re running very similar plays over and over, they put in some things we hadn’t seen, but we didn’t physically match their play.”
Henderson County was up 21-16 at the half. The Colonels then scored 28 points in the third quarter to go up 49-31.
DC quarterback Joe Humphreys hit 18-of-33 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Humphreys ran for 52 yards on seven carries with another touchdown.
Bryson Parm had 186 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
DC finished with 453 yards in total offense.
GRAYSON COUNTY 26, OHIO COUNTY 7
The Cougars won at Hartford.
Grayson County is 5-1, 3-1 in Class 5-A, District 1. Ohio County fell to 1-4, 1-3 in the district.
COVID-19 CANCELLATIONS
There were two area games knocked off by COVID-19 cancellations on Friday.
Todd County Central at McLean County was canceled.
Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County was also canceled.
