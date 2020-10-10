Turnovers cost teams football games.
Apollo High School learned that in painful fashion Friday night.
Two Apollo turnovers led to Henderson County touchdowns, and the Colonels pulled out a 19-14 win at Eagle Stadium.
“In the first half we did well,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “We’ve just got to keep playing. We’re almost there. We’re pretty close, but pretty close doesn’t get you anything.”
Apollo fell to 1-3 and 0-2 in Class 6-A, District 1. Henderson County is 2-1 and more importantly 1-0 in the district.
Apollo scored on its opening drive, going 78 yards in eight plays with Damian Lovinsky hitting John Lynn crossing the field for a 28-yard touchdown. Lynn did a fine job juggling the ball twice, but not giving up on the play to make the catch, then turning upfield for a 7-0 Apollo lead with 8:46 left in the first quarter.
Apollo looked like it could get another short drive together after Mykel Whitney intercepted Henderson County quarterback Ben Dalton and returned the ball to the Henderson County 36.
But the Eagles turned the ball right back over when Lovinsky was intercepted by Garrett Allinder, who sat waiting in the flat for the ball, which was returned to the Apollo 26.
Henderson County scored five plays later on Jordan Wright’s 8-yard run to make it 7-7.
Apollo put another scoring drive together to close the first half, going 85 yards in seven plays with Patterson again scoring from 10 yards out. Lovinsky had two big plays in the drive, a 35-yard pass to Evan Miller, and a 21-yard grinding run where Lovinsky just kept moving until he was finally stopped.
Whitney made his second interception of the game with 4:35 left in the third quarter, but Apollo couldn’t get any points out of the turnover.
Henderson County was more effective moving the ball in the second half, going on a 13-play, 85-yard drive of its own. Dalton picked up his own fumble and took it 10 yards for the score, but Colton Evans missed the extra point, leaving Apollo up 14-13 with 8:31 left in regulation.
Apollo looked ready to build on that lead on its next possession, with Lovinsky running for 28 yards and 21 yards after good fake handoffs. The Eagles had 2nd-and-5 at the Henderson County 9 when Lovinsky fumbled and HC recovered.
Henderson County went ahead for the first time in the game nine plays later when Dalton hit an open Brayden Powell Coleman for a 14-yard TD pass with 1:58 left. The Colonels missed on the 2-point try, but it wouldn’t matter.
Apollo took four mid-range passing shots down the field and turned the ball over on downs at its own 13 with 1:26 left. HC ran the clock out.
“We’re just trying to get down the field, get behind them and do the best we can on that last possession,” Edge said. Apollo just missed on a couple of long passes in the game.
Henderson County made some adjustments on the offensive line at the half, and Apollo had a tough time getting the Colonels’ offense off the field.
“We turned the ball over and they got the ball back,” Edge said. “If we’ve got to sit out there all day (on defense), that’s what’s going to happen. We’ve got to do a better job of getting our defense off the field.
“Early in the game we could run the ball. We’ve got to stick to that and keep playing hard.”
The Eagles finished with 185 yards on the ground unofficially. Patterson had nine carries for 87 yards and was nursing a hamstring injury, according to Edge. Lovinsky 15 runs for 83 yards. Lovinsky made 5-of-10 passes for 77 yards.
Henderson County finished with 207 rushing yards. Jordan Wright had 13 carries for 106 yards for Henderson County. Dalton hit 12-of-17 passes for 69 yards.
HENDERSON COUNTY 7-0-0-12 — 19
APOLLO 7-7-0-0 — 14
A-Lynn 28 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
H-Wright 8 run (Evans kick)
A-Patterson 10 run (Bowman kick)
H-Dalton 10 run (kick failed)
H-Powell Coleman 14 pass from Dalton (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.