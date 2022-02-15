Henderson County got 24 points from Graci Risley to lead it to a 59-46 home win over Owensboro Catholic on Monday.
Kaytlan Kemp added 14 points and Jarie Thomas had 12 points for Henderson County (18-4).
Owensboro Catholic was led by Hailee Johnson’s 15 points. Catholic is 22-9.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9 11 11 15 — 46
HENDERSON COUNTY 12 17 14 16 — 59
Owensboro Catholic (46) — Johnson 15, Le. Keelin 9, Riley 8, Conkright 5, Riney 4, Hayden 3, Traylor 2.
Henderson County (59) — Risley 24, K. Kemp 14, Thomas 12, Lacer 6, Toombs 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 47 APOLLO 42
Sydney Tucker scored 16 points, Isabel Grimes added 13 points and Caroline Lucas had 11 to lead Breck County (23-4) at Apollo.
Shelbie Beatty scored 18 points and Amaya Curry added 12 for Apollo (13-14). K’Asia Palmer grabbed 16 rebounds, and Jenna Dant pulled down 10 rebounds.
BRECK COUNTY 16 12 5 14 — 47
APOLLO 11 8 10 13 — 42
Breck County (47) — Tucker 16, I. Grimes 13, Lucas 11, E. Grimes 5, Critchelow 2.
Apollo (42) — Beatty 18, Curry 12, Dant 8, Survant 2, Lee 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 34 EDMONSON COUNTY 25
Cassidy Morris scored 14 points to lead Trinity at the Horn Community Center.
Trinity improved to 11-10.
EDMONSON COUNTY 6 9 7 3 — 25
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 9 7 6 12 — 34
Edmonson County (25) — Wolf 10, Kiper 6, Williams 5, Vincent 3, Cassady 1.
Whitesville Trinity (34) — Morris 14, Hibbitt 7, Logsdon 5, Hatfield 3, Payne 2, Aull 2, McDowell 1.
MEADE COUNTY 68 HANCOCK COUNTY 29
Peyton Bradley scored 25 points to lead Meade County at Hawesville. Katie Durbin scored 10 points and Kacie Ray added nine for Meade County (22-6).
No information for Hancock County (9-17) was available.
OHIO COUNTY 52 BUTLER COUNTY 51, OT
Addie Bullock scored nine points and Heaven Vanover had eight to lead Ohio County (14-13).
Taylor Clark had 14 points to lead Butler County. Taylor Leach scored 12 points, Jaelyn Taylor had 11 points and Jenna Phelps added 10 points for Butler County (22-3).
BOYS HANCOCK COUNTY 48 HENDERSON COUNTY 47
Devyn Powers scored 14 points, Ryan Ogle had 13 points, Evan Ferry had 11 points and Kaleb Keown added 10 for Hancock County (10-15) in Hawesville.
Dwaine Moss led Henderson County with 12 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY 4 8 18 17 — 47
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 12 13 12 — 48
Henderson County (47) — Moss 12, Wilson 10, Davenport 7, Thomas 6, Satterfield 4, McKnight 2.
Hancock County (48) — Powers 14, Ogle 13, Ferry 11, Keown 10.
EDMONSON COUNTY 62 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 58, 2 OTLandon Huff scored 21 points and Nathan Hernandez added 18 in the double-overtime loss for Trinity at the Horn Community Center.
Trinity is 15-12.
