HARTFORD — Both Ohio County and Henderson County had plenty of chances to score goals in their KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament quarterfinal game.
Henderson County was able to capitalize much more on a chilly Thursday night at the Jake Russell Soccer Field.
The Lady Colonels topped Ohio County 5-1 in front of 900-plus fans who provided an amazing, loud and energized atmosphere for a high school soccer game.
Ashton Lynam had a hat trick for the Lady Colonels, scoring in the 15th, 35th and 74th minutes.
Marley Collins scored on a deflection off Ohio County keeper Gracie Hall for a 3-0 lead. Collins also scored in the 67th minute.
Henderson County had at least 12 shots on frame. Ohio County likely had more than that.
About a minute after Henderson County went up 3-0 in the 60th minute, Carly Embry answered for Ohio County from 30 yards with a high shot that Henderson County keeper Chloe Honeycutt couldn’t save.
Honeycutt had at least 10 saves in the game.
Embry got free several times, just missing on about four shots.
In the first half, Kendra Calloway missed on a chip shot from 12 yards away.
Ohio County found itself down 2-0 at the half.
“Nerves were there a little in the first half,” Ohio County coach Courtney Calloway said. “Our defense was a little off, and I think that kind of messed with our heads just a tad. We had plenty of opportunities we just couldn’t execute tonight. Honestly, first half and second half, we did some really good things, we just couldn’t find the back of the net, unfortunately.
“Henderson tonight, I’ve got to tip my hat to them, they did some things really, really well. When they had chances, they were able to execute.”
The second half was even more hectic in the offensive third for Ohio County, which pushed more numbers up to try and increase the attack on Henderson County.
Embry had three strong chances that were just off in the second half, and she also had two free kicks but couldn’t make anything happen in the box.
Emily Goff also had a good angle in the 53rd minute but still couldn’t connect.
Embry found two Henderson County players defending her most of the game.
“At least one, if not two — it’s hard, too, when she’s in the middle and they collapse on her,” Calloway said. “She held her own the entire time. You’ve got to give Carly credit, for sure.
“For Henderson, they were just aggressive, they worked through the ball, powered through our defense sometimes. When our goalie, defense or midfield would make a mistake, they were there to execute. We tried to do it on their end, we just weren’t as lucky.”
Ohio County finished a fine season 17-6.
“It was a little bit of a roller-coaster season, I would say,” Calloway said. “We had ups and we had our downs. The thing that showed the heart of this team was they worked their way through it each time. They played with heart and determination, that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Henderson County will take a 19-6 record into the final four, where it will meet South Oldham on Thursday in Lexington.
Henderson County coach Ben Dempsey had a lot of good things to say about the atmosphere at the game and how the Lady Colonels handled it.
“It was intimidating walking into a place with 900 fans, it was an awesome venue from start to finish,” Dempsey said. “The biggest thing from our standpoint was we got an early goal, that kind of settles the nerves and lets you relax a little bit. If they score the first goal and the crowd gets back involved, that changes the whole complexion of the game. Eventually, they had to start pushing numbers forward and that left a lot of space behind for us.
“Our biggest thing was to take Carly Embry away, the one moment we let her get loose she hit a rocket to the back of the net and that’s the kind of quality she has. Emily Goff, she had two goals against us the last time. One of our game plans was to take those two away.”
