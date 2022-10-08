Henderson County had little trouble in rolling to a 62-28 football win at Apollo High School on a cool Friday night.
Henderson County is one of the top Class 6-A teams in Kentucky, ranked No. 6 in calpreps.com and is No. 4 in 6-A in the KHSAA RPI rankings.
Henderson County is 6-1, 2-0 in 6-A District 1. Apollo fell to 1-6, 0-2 in the district.
Jaheim Williams ran for 101 yards and one touchdown, and also caught four passes for 120 yards and two more touchdowns for Henderson County. Jordan Wright rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown. Williams had a 77-yard touchdown run and scoring catches of 19 and 33 yards.
Henderson County quarterback Trajond Davis threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 79 more and three touchdowns.
Davis scored two rushing touchdowns of three and five yards in three offensive snaps for Henderson County.
Saadiq Clements, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman who will play college football at Purdue, was a wrecking ball for Henderson County’s defense, getting at least three sacks for 30 yards in losses.
Henderson County had 577 yards in total offense, 329 on the ground and 248 passing yards.
Apollo had 253 yards in total offense. Apollo quarterback Christian Combs hit 15-of-36 throws for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Combs hit Donte Dixon with touchdown tosses of 52 yards and six yards. Combs also scored on a 5-yard keeper in the third quarter.
Morgan Eans, an Apollo defensive lineman, had a scoop and score from 15 yards for the final touchdown of the night.
“We made them throw the football and they won throwing the football,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “They completed deep balls and touchdowns, we’ve got to get better in that area. We’ve got to cover people. Other than that offensively we did pretty good. We got some stops and scores.
“There’s a lot of football left, we’ve got to get this first win against Marshall, it’s got to happen.”
Apollo hosts Marshall County next Friday. Henderson County hosts Daviess County next Friday.
HENDERSON COUNTY 21 13 21 7 — 62
More from this section
APOLLO 6 8 7 7 — 28
HC-Davis 3 run (Cruse kick)
A-Dixon 52 pass from Combs (kick failed)
HC-Davis 5 run (Cruse kick)
HC-Williams 19 pass from Davis (Cruse kick)
HC-Banks 20 pass from Davis (Cruse kick)
HC-Mattingly 6 pass from Thompson (Cruse kick)
A-Dixon 6 pass from Combs (conversion pass)
HC-Davis 6 run (Cruse kick)
A-Combs 5 run (Brock kick)
HC-Williams 33 pass from Davis (Cruse kick)
HC-Williams 77 run (Cruse kick)
HC-Wright 1 run (Cruse kick)
A-Eans 15 fumble return (Brock kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.