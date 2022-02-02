Apollo High School hung in with Henderson County for a half, but the Colonels got rolling in the second half for a 71-49 boys basketball win.
Gerard Thomas scored 33 points, had 11 rebounds and seven steals to lead Henderson County at Eagle Arena on Tuesday night.
Cooper Davenport scored 11 points and Dwaine Moss added 10 for the Colonels (13-9).
Henderson County made 31-of-53 shots from the floor for 58.4% unofficially. HC made 8-of-16 from 3-point range for 50%.
The Colonels helped force 21 Apollo turnovers and turned many of those into baskets at the other end.
Apollo was 19-of-41 from the floor for 46.3%. The Eagles made 8-of-15 from 3 for 53.3%.
The Eagles were led by Grant Smith with 11 points. Jaden Kelly, Eli Masterson and Kobe Kelly each scored nine points for Apollo. The Eagles are now 2-19.
“I was pleased with some substitution rotations, I put some guys in off the bench in the first half, we were down 17-5 and we battled back right before halftime, 23-21, halftime it was 27-21, we were within striking distance,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said.
Henderson County was up 51-35 after three quarters.
Apollo’s turnovers were in part because of not recognizing Henderson County’s defensive pressure.
“Recognizing pressure and getting into our right spots to be successful,” Starns said. “Their pressure is just to spook you, for you to do stupid things with the ball, they thrive on that. They really weren’t jumping us or trapping us.”
The Apollo coach also thought his team could have defended Thomas better throughout the game. He had 15 points by halftime, and only took hit two 3-pointers in the game, relying more on driving for baskets or hitting jump shots from different spots.
“Thomas, not to take anything away from him, but we let him get into a rhythm tonight,” Starns said. “Once you let a player get into a rhythm, it’s pretty hard to stop. He was creating his own shot. Then we had to focus our attention on him, and stay attached to Davenport, who’s a shooter.”
Apollo will be at Owensboro on Friday night.
“We’re going to stay the course, keep on working, that’s the only thing we can do,” Starns said.
HENDERSON COUNTY 17 10 23 21 — 71
APOLLO 5 16 17 11 — 49
Henderson County (71) — Thomas 33, Davenport 11, Moss 10, Rideout 5, Satterfield 4, McKinney 2, Bird 2, Dixon 2, Davis 2.
Apollo (49) — Grant 11, J. Kelly 9, Masterson 9, K. Kelly 9, Tutt 6, Morphew 3, Stites 2.
