Isabella Henning had a strong start and a strong finish to her freshman season at Indiana State.
The former standout at Owensboro Catholic was an unknown to opponents early and in the Missouri Valley Conference. In the season-opening Chattanooga Challenge, Henning got her name out there.
She made her collegiate debut at the Chattanooga Challenge in mid-February, starting in 4-of-5 games in Indiana State’s opening weekend.
Henning went 5-for-14, hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. She had a .929 slugging percentage and a .444 on-base percentage while also recording 16 putouts without an error.
She has had a pretty consistent season, with the usual highs and lows mixed in for a player going from high school to an NCAA Division I program.
“My season has gone pretty good,” Henning said this week. “At first it was a little adjustment from high school ball, but I think my travel ball coaches, high school coaches, kind of prepared me to know what to expect. Talking to people I know who played college ball also helped me.
“The differences are when you come here, there’s a lot of video of players batting, and other teams — they pick up on tendencies, they pick that up really well.”
That meant Henning had to adjust as the season went along, and the results have proven well for the first baseman.
With one weekend left in the regular season, the 5-foot-9 Henning was named MVC Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season earlier this week.
She posted a .574 batting average and a 1.273 slugging percentage last weekend, starting in all four games in Indiana State’s final homestand. Henning went 6-for-11 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs, tagging 14 bases.
In Sunday’s game versus Missouri State, the lefty slugger hit a career- and season-high two home runs in a game. Henning has a team-leading eight home runs on the year and 12 doubles.
She is batting .317 with a .610 slugging percentage. She often hits second, third or fourth in the lineup.
Indiana State is 18-25, 11-13 in the Valley.
“We saw her in travel ball, she has a smooth swing, a lot of power,” said Mike Perniciaro, Indiana State’s head coach. “We thought that’s somebody who can add depth to our lineup and can drive in a lot of runs.”
The coaching staff told Henning to try and not get too up or down with game-to-game at-bats.
“She’s grown up a lot during the year,” Perniciaro said. “She really turned our heads, she started good, then went into a little slump. The biggest thing we talked with Isabella about is being level-headed, not being too high or too low. From a physical standpoint, she’s got a lot of tools. Some days you’re going to run into really good pitchers.
“The biggest thing has been dealing with failure. Learning from failure is what you need to do as a hitter. She started out, nobody knows anything about her, and she lights it up her first weekend. Then her trying to live up to that, she thought that’s going to be easy, and we had to explain to her that it’s not going to be easy all the time.”
For all the attention on her hitting, Perniciaro said Henning is also a good defensive player.
“One thing she doesn’t get credit for, she’s a really good defender at first base,” Perniciaro said. “She makes our other infielders look good, she’s 5-9, got a good wingspan, has a good reach, saves a lot of errors.”
Being in college and playing softball during the COVID-19 pandemic was a different experience, Henning said. Her sister, Danielle, is also on the team.
Since high school spring sports lost their seasons in 2020, Isabella felt fortunate to be able to get back on the softball diamond this year.
“It definitely has helped,” she said. “If we hadn’t played this season it would’ve been really hard, that would’ve been like two years without playing.”
The MVC Tournament will start May 13 in Evansville, and Henning said her parents have already been to most of ISU’s games.
“My parents have been to almost every game,” she said. “My dad wouldn’t want to miss any. That’s something I liked.
“The most fun has been being with the girls, playing with new girls and getting to meet a lot of people.”
She is planning to major in mechanical engineering with a biology minor.
