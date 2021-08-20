In retrospect, we should feel fortunate that there was a KHSAA football season at all in 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that made everything seem a little bit different on the gridiron and around it.
There were fewer fans in the stands (many fewer), there were cancellations attributed to COVID outbreaks, and nothing about coaching, playing, watching or reporting high school football games last fall felt quite the same; nothing seemed normal.
It was just an odd season all the way around.
What the experience did do, however, was remind us how much we should cherish and appreciate high school football in its purest form. It is an autumn staple in our community and so many others throughout the commonwealth and, of course, well beyond.
There really is something special and unique about the concept of “Friday Night Lights” that builds anticipation throughout the week — the accompanying rivalry games and the festive atmosphere that includes the band, the cheerleaders, and, indeed, the fans themselves.
We missed much of that last fall.
And yet, it would be unfair to simply lament what was missing, because school administrations, athletic departments and coaching staffs were admirable and impressive in their efforts to make the high school football experience the best it could be under the circumstances.
And besides, there were great things to celebrate for several area teams on the field.
Owensboro, led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, rolled through the regular season undefeated and then rolled through the first four rounds of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs until losing to age-old rival Bowling Green 17-7 in the state title game at Lexington.
The Red Devils have won 24 of 27 games in the past two seasons and have all the incentive in the world to take that final step and capture the program’s first state championship in 35 years.
Owensboro Catholic experienced an up-and-down season that included a one-point regular-season loss to regenerated Hancock County, but came together in time to win two postseason games — including a one-pointer over Hancock — and reach the Class 2-A regional title game.
As mentioned, Hancock County enjoyed a turnaround season (6-2) that rekindled the fire in a wonderful high school football community, and the Hornets are itching to take the next step toward a regional championship.
Apollo also experienced a renaissance of sorts, rallying from a tough start to win its final three regular season games and played the socks off of host McCracken County in a 21-13 Class 6-A first-round playoff loss. The Eagles, too, are confident about taking another major step in the right direction this fall.
Daviess County posted a 3-5 record, but multifaceted quarterback Joe Humphreys and running back Bryson Parm produced exceptional individual seasons.
It would be lovely if we could put the most challenging aspects of the 2020 season in the rearview mirror and forget about them forevermore. Unfortunately, it would be both inaccurate and irresponsible to do so.
COVID-19 — particularly the burgeoning Delta variant — is still with us. Already, there have been football teams in the area that have been forced into quarantine, and it’s impossible to know how things will play out this fall.
Here’s hoping for the best, along with a reminder to cherish and appreciate high school football — in whatever form it ultimately takes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.