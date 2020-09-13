MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Saturday night.
Braves 2, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and NL East-leading Atlanta held on to beat Washington on Saturday..
Cardinals 7, Reds 1
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson allowed just one hit in six innings and St. Louis backed him with four home runs to beat Cincinnati on Saturday night.
Astros 7, Dodgers 5
LOS ANGELES — The Astros rallied with five runs for a victory under smoky skies on Saturday night as the Dodgers blew a three-run lead in the ninth.
Phillies 12, Marlins 6
MIAMI — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached base five times, leading Philadelphia to a win over Miami on Saturday night.
Royals 7, Pirates 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adalberto Mondesi homered and stole a base for the third consecutive game, and Kansas City Royals beat Pittsburgh on Saturday night.
Angels 5, Rockies 2
DENVER — Jared Walsh felt the solid contact and heard the dugout erupt.
Blue Jays 3, Mets 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big league debut Saturday night as the Blue Jays beat the New York Mets.
Mariners 7, D-backs 3
PHOENIX— Ty France and José Marmolejos hit homers, Justus Sheffield pitched seven quality innings and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak by beatingArizona on Saturday night.
Rays 5, Red Sox 4
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat last-place Boston on Saturday night.
Yankees 2, Orioles 1, 10 innings
NEW YORK — Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly, plating DJ LeMahieu, and the New York beat Baltimore Saturday.
Twins 8, Indians 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton homered for the second straight night, and Minnesota beat Cleveland on Saturday.
Tigers 14, White Sox 0
CHICAGO — José Abreu hit a pair of three-run home runs and matched a career high with seven RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit.
A’s 5, Rangers 2
Rangers 10, A’s 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — The A’s beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Saturday night to get a split in their doubleheader. That followed a 5-2 loss in the opener, hours after finding out that All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is having surgery and expected to miss the rest of the season.
“Not a surprise. Whenever we’ve run into roadblocks we’ve run into in the past, these guys seem to respond. We did it right away too,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said, before revealing that infielder Chad Pinder — one of the players expected to fill in for Chapman — strained his right hamstring late in the opener and could also be headed to the injured list.
“It was a tough day, and got even tougher,” Melvin said.
