Collier Higgs was the valedictorian of the 2023 graduating class at Kentucky State University. The former Owensboro High School baseball player continued that sport at KSU with a good level of success across the last two seasons.
Being the valedictorian meant Higgs was giving a speech.
“Once I found out about the speech, I thought it was like another award,” Higgs said. “I never knew how important it would be, at the university level they take it more serious, when I realized that, I said my speech has to be on point.”
He said he was nervous at first, but settled in well once he started talking. Higgs earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“My whole family was there, about 10-15 people,” Higgs said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be anything.”
The valedictory speech last Friday was a lot about how Higgs’ graduating class needs to continue to be great outside of school.
“Strive for what we believe in, try to stay positive through everything that happens,” Higgs said. “I talked about my mother’s battle with cancer the last three years, that she has taught me never take a day in life for granted.”
Higgs was going with his mother, Rachel Mattingly, to a chemotherapy treatment, earlier this week.
“My mom pushed me to continue college when my heart was at home with her,” Higgs said.
Higgs has been slowed at times with injuries, including this season, when he had a hamstring tear in the fall of 2022 and had to have surgery.
“Coming out of that, (doctors) said I wouldn’t be able to play, but in physical therapy I made more progress than they expected, and they cleared me to play,” Higgs said. “Coming back and getting in a rhythm was really hard. I was still kind of nervous about the leg. It was my left leg and I am a left-handed batter, so I had to balance my swing differently. I started to get more comfortable at the plate, and I started to find my rhythm later in the season.”
Higgs batted .325 this season in 31 games, finishing with 27 RBIs and four home runs. His RBI numbers were second on the team. In the 2022 season Higgs batted .354 in 48 games, with 36 RBIs, six home runs and 16 doubles.
Higgs was an infield-outfield player for KSU.
Higgs will work to get completely healthy this summer, and has been invited to an HBCU All-Star game for a second straight summer in Atlanta.
“That felt like home to me, being out there, all those guys were playing hard, we had a youth clinic while we were there, too,” Higgs said.
He graduated from OHS in 2019, and had settled on Kentucky State the summer before when he attended camp there and he toured the school with his parents. Higgs counted KSU baseball head coach Rob Henry as a major influence during his time in the program.
“He has been a huge influence on the whole team,” Higgs said of Henry. “He is the hardest working coach.”
Higgs is going back to Kentucky State this fall to pursue an MBA, and he has two seasons of baseball eligibility left, in part because of a COVID year.
“I loved both high school and college baseball, OHS really molded me,” Higgs said. “College baseball for me, it’s a kid’s game, it’s fun, but at the end of the day, it turns into a job. You have to maintain grades, and for me, having a 4.0 in the classroom was never a problem. Out on the field these guys will be brothers for the rest of my life, college baseball was more about friendship and bonding.
“I started playing baseball when I was three,” Higgs said. “It’s been a ride.”
