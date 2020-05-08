Mark Higgs tells a humorous story about playing for Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history who died Monday at age 90.
“Shortly after I got to Miami, Coach Shula mentioned the connection we had with University of Kentucky,” Higgs recalled. “At the time, I didn’t know he had been an assistant coach there.
“So, he starts asking me about this place and that place on the UK campus or in Lexington. I kept saying, ‘No coach, that’s gone,’ because every place he asked me about was either torn down or had been renovated into something else.
“Finally, he asked about the old football field (Stoll Field). I said, ‘Coach, that’s where the student center is today.’ He just shook his head and walked away.
“He always said he loved Lexington.”
Higgs, the former Owensboro High School All-American who also became a record-setting running back at Kentucky, also recalled the game that pushed Shula past Chicago Bears immortal George Halas as the career leader in NFL coaching victories with 325 — a 19-14 conquest of the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 14, 1993.
“I was geeked for that one because I had played for the Eagles, and this was the first time I’d played against them since I was traded away,” said Higgs, who played for Shula from 1990-95. “It was in Philly, and I scored a touchdown that day — so it was just a special day all around for me. I was glad to be able to help Coach get the record.”
Higgs enjoyed a brilliant high school career at OHS, where he became the school’s all-time leading rusher (6,721 yards). He also set Red Devil records for single-season rushing yardage (2,858 in 1983) and career rushing touchdowns (75).
“Great days,” Higgs said when asked about his years with the Red Devils. “Looking back, the best thing about those times were playing with guys I grew up with, playing for the hometown school. We took a lot of pride in that, and we had some great teams.
“The only regret is that I didn’t learn to catch the ball there because we hardly ever threw a pass. I got a lot of handoffs and pitchouts, but not too many passes.”
Higgs didn’t catch a lot of passes at UK, either, but he did rush for 2,892 yards, which was second in school history behind Sonny Collins (3,835) at the time. As a senior in 1987, Higgs led the Cats with 1,278 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Having not been thrown to a lot hurt me a little bit leading into the draft,” said Higgs, an eighth-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1988 NFL Draft. “I couldn’t see well to catch the ball, either. Finally, in Philadelphia, (Eagles’ quarterback) Randall Cunningham took me in to get contacts.
“I still didn’t like wearing contacts, but the Eagles would fine me $500 a game if I didn’t have them in, so I started wearing them.”
Higgs laughed
“When I got to Miami, I wouldn’t wear them in practice,” Higgs recalled, “but Dan (Marino) would tell me to wear them in games just in case he had to pass the ball to me as a last resort.”
The 5-foot-7, 199-pound Higgs spent eight seasons in the NFL, playing in 90 games and rushing for 2,959 yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition to the Cowboys, Dolphins and Eagles, Higgs played for the Arizona Cardinals in his final two seasons.
He played for three legendary NFL coaches — Shula, Tom Landry (Cowboys) and Buddy Ryan (Eagles).
“I was pretty fortunate to play for coaches of that magnitude,” Higgs said. “They were all totally different individuals, but they were all very good at what they did.”
These days, Higgs, 54, lives in Plantation, Florida, and owns M & T Transportation, a transit company based in Fort Lauderdale.
Each year, Higgs plays host to a massive Super Bowl party at Casino Horse Park in Hollendale, located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
“It started out at my house,” Higgs said. “The first year we had maybe 300, then it built to 500, then 700, 800, so we had to move it to a larger venue.
“We have sponsors, and part of the proceeds to attend go to a charity, CG Smith Community Mental Health Foundation, which is a great cause.”
He said Shula was the one who of gave him the nickname “Higgy.”
“That’s sort of a funny story, because when I got to the Dolphins there were about seven or eight other players named Mark on the roster,” Higgs said. “There was Mark Clayton, there was Mark Duper, and there were about six other guys named Mark.”
Higgs chuckled at the recollection.
“So, one day Coach Shula looked at me, smiled, and said, ‘We’ve got too many Marks around here, so from now on you’re Higgy’ — and, hey, that was fine by me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.