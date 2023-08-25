The air has felt like it weighs about 800 pounds. It has been a true sauna even at 9 p.m.
That’s about the time that cars started rolling toward Apollo High School’s football stadium to pick up kids who just finished practice. That was a scene repeated at a couple of different places around town on Tuesday night.
At soccer games Tuesday night, there were water breaks for players, and teams were substituting more freely than maybe normal to give players as much of a break as possible.
There were water vapor fans blowing in bench areas for soccer teams at Apollo.
Teams were practicing much later than usual to escape the heat and humidity that has made heat indexes climb over 110 by early afternoon Thursday. The ‘feels like’ temperature much of Thursday afternoon was 113 degrees.
If the heat index is above 104 degrees, all outside activity of practice and playing has to stop, per KHSAA heat safety mandates.
Heat indexes from 100 to 104 degrees require frequent breaks for water and reduced practice times.
More from this section
The consensus of athletics people I talked to this week was that it was boiling hot.
School systems in the area have done a good job of keeping their kids safe with altered practice times, moved back game times, and outright cancellations of some events.
Basically, a lot of jayvee games were knocked off in all outdoor sports because the heat indexes in late afternoon-early evening were brutal, especially before the sun set around 7:30 p.m. each evening. When the sun was going down was central to the 8 p.m. start times for soccer this week.
Universally, kickoff times for high school football Friday night were pushed back to 8 p.m., and with a predicted high temperature of 99 degrees Friday, there was more talk of kickoffs being more like 8:30 p.m., as school athletic officials will keep a close eye on heat index measurements in that time frame.
A lot of fans and others don’t think about for teams playing athletic events, participants and teams can be exposed to the heat when they are preparing for contests, stretching and getting warmed up to play. For football teams, players are on the field usually in full gear for more than an hour before kickoff, doing walkthroughs and getting stretched out for the game.
That’s a lot of time added in for kids to be in the heat before they ever kick the first soccer ball of a game, or before they make that first tackle in a football game.
Football games will probably be finishing around 10:30 Friday night if those kickoffs go to 8:30, and that will be just fine as long as everybody is safe and healthy when those contests are over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.