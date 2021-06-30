Matt Freeman had a notion his Owensboro Bombers Post 9 American Legion Baseball team would be pretty good this summer, but Freeman freely admits he had no idea the club would be this good.
At the mid-point of what is turning into a special season, the Bombers have finished second and first in the two highly-prestigious tournaments in which they have competed — opening with 17 wins in their first 19 games.
All is well, then, in Bomberland.
“We’re just really surprised things have gone as well as they have,” said Freeman, whose Bombers earned championship honors at a high-caliber tournament last weekend in Gallatin, Tennessee.
“We thought our pitching would be a lot better this season, and it’s been very good, but our offense has been really phenomenal to this point. We’ve had three or four guys come in and really step up for us, play lights out — that’s made all the difference.”
One such player has been outfielder-pitcher Harrison Bowman, out of Apollo High School. Bowman, a versatile performer who has also seen action on the infield, is hitting better than .500.
“Harrison’s been about the steadiest presence at the plate we’ve had all season,” Freeman said. “He’s so athletic and fast. We bat him in the leadoff spot and about 75% of his hits are up the middle.
“No doubt about it, Harrison has been our catalyst.”
Another who has come in and made a big impact is power-hitting first baseman Dan St. Clair, also out of Apollo.
“Dan’s been awfully good for us at the plate,” Freeman said. “He’s batting about .450, and he’s come up with one big hit after another throughout the season — the guy has definitely made his presence felt.”
As has Braxton French, the former Owensboro High School star who redshirted at the University of Southern Indiana this past spring.
“He got off to a slow start, but he’s absolutely caught fire since the start of the season,” Freeman said of French, an outfielder-pitcher. “He’s come in here and helped us in so many ways.”
The same could be said for outfielder Brock Brubaker, a .400 hitter out of Daviess County High School who has been exceptional in the field, according to Freeman.
“He has the best speed on the team, and he makes highlight-type plays in the outfield,” Freeman said. “He gets on base a lot, and when he does he steals bases. He leads the team in on-base percentage and makes the most of that for our team.”
Beyond this, the Bombers are a well-rounded team with like-minded goals.
“We’re all on the same page in terms of what we want to accomplish,” Freeman said. “These guys have a high baseball IQ and high moral values — they pull hard for each other and accept their roles because they know that’s what’s going to get us where we want to be — it’s what’s going to help us become the best team we can be.
“The attitudes on this team have been fantastic and this bunch has been so fun to be around — this is why they’ve been such a blast to coach.
“The commitment and focus are here, and we have a goal of winning the state championship.”
