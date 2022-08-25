High school athletic trainers are busy people at the beginning of fall sports and beginning of spring sports.
“We have cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and football all going on at the same time,” said Maelin Wheeler, athletic trainer at Owensboro High School. “September and April are probably my two busiest months of the year.”
April has baseball, softball, tennis, track and field all going on.
But right now, with football being a high-contact sport, and soccer close behind, those sports require a lot of attention.
“Fall is probably one of our busier seasons,” said Abby Booker, athletic trainer at Apollo. “Kids are getting back to schools, we’re working with football and soccer mainly, we also cover volleyball. Football and soccer so contact driven, there are a lot more injuries with them. In the spring baseball and softball keep me busier.”
Trainers will cover practices and games at their schools. There is a trainer at Daviess County High School as well. Owensboro Health Sports Medicine provides trainers for Apollo and DC.
“We athletic trainers are certified health care professionals, we deal with emergency management, first aid, injury evaluation,” Booker said. “If there are other things like follow up, referrals, we send athletes where they need to be. Sometimes I’ve helped coaches who have questions about players who have injuries.”
Owensboro High School and Owensboro Catholic trainers are provided by Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Work routines for trainers usually are built around football practices.
“I get here at 2:30, I see students if they need extra treatment, I’m over here about 3:30,” Wheeler said of OHS football practice. “Today I just have football practice so I will be here the entire time. Tuesday and Thursday if I have soccer, I’ll try to get there a half hour or more early to make sure everybody gets taped up with what they need.
More from this section
“Varsity volleyball take precedence over football practice. Mr. (Todd) Harper tells me where he wants me. More contact kind of dictates where I go. Cross country has a lot of athletes. If there’s soccer and cross country going on at the same time, I’m at cross country. EMS is also at cross country. We had our Border Clash, there were 20 teams there.”
Harper is Owensboro’s athletic director.
Wheeler played volleyball, basketball and track and field in high school in Michigan.
She enjoys going to the games.
“It’s a very enjoyable part of my job (going to games),” Wheeler said. “I’ve got the best seat on the sidelines, I have the front row seat.”
Booker was an athlete at Whitesville Trinity, and she also likes going to the games.
“I’ve been an athlete all my life, I played sports since I was a little kid,” Booker said. “I love being in on the action, I think going to games is one of the best parts.”
Trainers have a lot of health care responsibilities at games.
“A lot of people don’t necessarily know how much athletic trainers do or know,” Wheeler said. “We’re responsible for everybody in the stadium. If we’re at a freshman game and somebody’s little brother falls at the stadium, I’m responsible for that. There’s also a breadth of knowledge that we need to have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.