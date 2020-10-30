Owensboro Catholic at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 5-2. Apollo 3-3.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year: Apollo won 56-35.
What to watch: This matchup should be interesting. Apollo went to the ground game and upended Daviess County, 40-34, last week to end the Panthers’ seven-game winning streak in the county rivalry. Catholic’s defense may not be able to get Apollo’s offense off the field either. Catholic has utilized Braden Mundy in the passing game for 382 yards and eight touchdowns on 27 catches. Lincoln Clancy has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Daviess County at Warren East
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bowling Green.
Records: Daviess County 2-4. Warren East 2-4.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Daviess County won 28-27.
What to watch: The Panthers are looking at this game as a way to recover from a difficult loss to Apollo. They should have success with quarterback Joe Humphreys and running back Bryson Parm. Humphreys threw for 212 yards and Parm ran for 200 more against Apollo. Nolan Ford has been at quarterback the last two games for Warren East. Ford has passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns in those two losses.
Breckinridge County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 7-0, 4-0 in Class 5-A, District 1. Breckinridge County 3-3, 1-2 in district.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year: Owensboro won 42-0.
What to watch: This will be the regular-season finale for the Red Devils, since they dropped the Henderson County game over COVID-19 concerns. OHS will simply be trying to get a win and get off the field with no injuries Friday night. OHS is No. 5 in Class 5-A, and more importantly has the top RPI in 5-A in the state. Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,371 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Red Devils.
Butler County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Butler County 1-5. Ohio County 1-5.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9
Last year: Ohio County won 62-28.
What to watch: Ohio County has two more chances to hang another win on the ledger, and it has to regroup from a difficult 20-19 loss to Breckinridge County last week. Q’Dariyus Jennings has rushed for 720 yards and seven touchdowns, but the Eagles have generated little offense otherwise.
Muhlenberg County at Ballard Memorial
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Barlow.
Records: Muhlenberg County 0-5. Ballard Memorial 0-6.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year: Muhlenberg County won 56-14.
What to watch: This is a good opportunity for Muhlenberg County to get in the win column after having scored six points in its last three games. Jamie Bullock, Eli Hawkins and Caden Revelette each have over 100 yards rushing for Muhlenberg County.
Hancock County at LaRue County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Hodgenville.
Records: Hancock County 5-0. LaRue County 3-2.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year: Did not play.
What to watch: The Hornets are anxious get back on the field after having a COVID-19 cancelation last week. This will be a challenging tuneup game for the Hornets, with district rival McLean County on the schedule next week. Hancock County has a pair of 400-yard rushers in Logan Willis (470 yards) and Darian Clay (433 yards, eight touchdowns). Jeremiah Belton has run for 661 yards and nine touchdowns for LaRue County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.