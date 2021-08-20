Class 6-A, District 1 District Overall
Apollo 0-0 0-0
Daviess County 0-0 0-0
Henderson County 0-0 0-0
Marshall County 0-0 0-0
McCracken County 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Daviess County at Meade County
Henderson County at Calloway County
Ballard Memorial at Marshall County
Saturday’s game
Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0
Graves County 0-0 0-0
Grayson County 0-0 0-0
Muhlenberg County 1-0 0-0
Ohio County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
St. Xavier at Owensboro
Ohio County at McLean County
Fort Campbell at Muhlenberg County, COVID-19 cancellation
Grayson County at Edmonson County
Graves County at Mayfield
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 0-0
Hancock County 0-0 0-0
McLean County 0-0 0-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0
Todd County Central 0-0 0-0
Friday’s games
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Ohio County at McLean County
Breckinridge County at Hancock County
Butler County at Russellville
Trigg County at Todd County Central-
