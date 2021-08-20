Class 6-A, District 1 District Overall

Apollo 0-0 0-0

Daviess County 0-0 0-0

Henderson County 0-0 0-0

Marshall County 0-0 0-0

McCracken County 0-0 0-0

Friday’s games

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic

Daviess County at Meade County

Henderson County at Calloway County

Ballard Memorial at Marshall County

Saturday’s game

Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-0

Graves County 0-0 0-0

Grayson County 0-0 0-0

Muhlenberg County 1-0 0-0

Ohio County 0-0 0-0

Owensboro 0-0 0-0

Friday’s games

St. Xavier at Owensboro

Ohio County at McLean County

Fort Campbell at Muhlenberg County, COVID-19 cancellation

Grayson County at Edmonson County

Graves County at Mayfield

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Butler County 0-0 0-0

Hancock County 0-0 0-0

McLean County 0-0 0-0

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-0

Todd County Central 0-0 0-0

Friday’s games

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic

Ohio County at McLean County

Breckinridge County at Hancock County

Butler County at Russellville

Trigg County at Todd County Central-

