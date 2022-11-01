Owensboro will host Christian County at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 5A high school football playoffs at Rash Stadium.
Tickets can be purchased in the OHS athletic office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. All tickets are $7 and must be purchased with cash.
Tickets will be available at the gate prior to the game.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC FOOTBALL TICKETS
Owensboro Catholic will host Fort Campbell at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 2A high school football playoffs at Steele Stadium.
PSL holders may purchase their tickets from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the school’s athletic office.
Remaining seats will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the athletic office.
