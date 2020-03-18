A picture on social media Tuesday afternoon told the story.
A high school girl holding a softball, in uniform, with the message that could resonate with a lot of student-athletes in Kentucky getting ready for their last spring sport seasons before graduating.
“KHSAA please don’t take away our senior season!” was the message under the photo.
Spring sports seasons are in limbo until at least April 12, with the KHSAA declaring a spring dead period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a reevaluation either near that date or before to see if spring sports can be started.
The KHSAA announcement about the dead period said in part: “At this point, there are no plans to cancel state championship play in the spring sports and sport-activities of baseball, softball, tennis, track & field, archery, bass fishing or esports season 2, but that obviously merits consideration, even with potentially abbreviated seasons.”
Owensboro High School baseball coach Logan Johnson was glad coaches could still have contact with student-athletes and their families.
Usually during a summertime dead period, there is no contact allowed with coaches and players.
Seniors throughout the region who play spring sports have been uncertain of their futures, with baseball and softball seasons that were scheduled to start this week.
OHS has 10 seniors on its baseball roster, and several of them were expected to play substantial roles.
Apollo High School has eight seniors on its softball roster, and they had some who were going to have important roles.
Coaches and seniors involved are all in a holding pattern.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this. Occasionally we got rainouts, had some snow on the ground,” Johnson said. “Nothing with this uncertainty. The hardest part about it for me, is we spent so much time preparing for this season, to have it come to a screeching halt a week before we were supposed to start.”
Isaac Humphrey is one of the OHS seniors and a pitcher.
“It’s tough for sure,” said Humphrey, a University of Louisville signee. “You don’t know when we’re going to play, if we’re going to play. It’s tough to stay in shape, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, if we play.”
Tucker Hagan is another senior for the Red Devils, and members of the team have been trying to get some throwing in where they can.
“(Tuesday) some of us went to the mall and threw in the parking lot, throwing to get our arms loose,” Hagan said. “We can’t go to any (school) facility, so we went out there. It was good, just some long tossing. People were driving by. It was fun.”
What hasn’t been fun is the uncertainty.
“We’ve kind of been going day by day, it’s kind of hard to think it might be over,” Hagan said. “At the same time if it is over, we’ve got to move on. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Stephen Julian, head softball coach at Apollo, said he has grown emotional thinking about maybe not being able to lead his team this season. One of his daughters, Madison, is a senior with the E-Gals.
“For me, it’s just holding out hope that we have some resemblance of a season,” Stephen Julian said. “We have eight seniors this year, four of them I have personally coached since they were 7 years old, including my oldest daughter.
“So I am hoping for some type of season just so they get a chance to play and selfishly I get a chance to coach them and watch them play. I tear up just thinking about them not getting that chance.”
Madison Julian is sad about possibly losing the season altogether.
“We have eight seniors and we’re all in a group chat, it’s been very hard, it’s weighing on a lot of us,” Madison Julian said. “We still have some hope for a shorter season where we’d get to play.”
Five of those eight will not play softball in college.
“We’re hoping to hang out so we can keep bonding,” Madison Julian said. “We have some plans to get together, working on our own.”
