Owensboro Catholic High School’s volleyball program finished with a flourish last fall, upsetting heavy favorite Breckinridge County to win the 3rd Region championship before advancing to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Tournament in Louisville.
Now, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Aces head coach Brian Hardison is simply hoping his team will be able to defend its regional title in 2020.
“I want it to happen,” said Hardison, who is preparing for his 11th season as head coach and 21st season overall as a member of the OCHS staff. “We have nine seniors, and I don’t want them to lose the opportunity to play their final high school season.
“(KHSAA commissioner) Julian Tackett has been pretty positive through all of this, so that’s encouraging to me, but everything’s subject to change day by day. We’re the only indoor fall sport, so it’s hard to know what that will mean — I would say I’m cautiously optimistic.”
In the meantime, the Lady Aces are doing everything they can to make the season a reality.
“I told our team that we have to go by the guidelines to have a chance to have a season, and that’s what we’ve done,” Hardison said. “I couldn’t begin to tell you how many disinfectant wipes we’ve been through.
“Since we’ve been back together, I’ve tried to encourage them, and our team members, to their credit, have stayed very positive.”
But Hardison concedes it hasn’t been easy.
“With regard to practice, we’re very limited compared to normal,” he said. “There is only six hours of practice per week per player, we’re in groups of 10 and there’s the six-foot social-distancing guideline.
“We have what’s called A-B contact, meaning that only two players can touch the ball. If a third person touches it, the ball has to be sanitized. We take temperatures before they walk in the door, and we’ve got them walking through the doors with masks — it’s just a lot different.”
As is the case for most fall sports teams this year, considering the limitations, a premium has been put on conditioning.
“We’re mixing in conditioning through drills,” Hardison said, “and the first two weeks we were back conditioning was all we could do.
“But these practices get old pretty quick. The players want to play, to scrimmage, and we’re just not able to do that yet. Some of our team members haven’t played a competitive game in four months.
“But again, we have to do what we’re supposed to do under the current guidelines if we hope to have a season.”
Hardison and other high school volleyball coaches in the state will know more after next Tuesday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting, which is expected to determine the fate of fall sports moving past Aug. 2.
“It will be interesting to learn what the next steps will be,” Hardison said. “At the moment, we’re in a waiting game just like everybody else, and we’ll just have to see what happens.”
