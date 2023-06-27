The heat is on.
As temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks with the start of summer, it also means more people will be getting active and going outside — but there are plenty of risks to keep in mind as we head into July, especially for athletes.
According to the National Weather Service, Kentucky has a 33% to 50% chance of “above-normal temperatures” through July, which will only increase the chances of heat-related illnesses. Temperatures in Owensboro are expected to reach triple digits later this week.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, headache, nausea and muscle cramps, among other ailments, and if untreated, can result in a life-threatening heat stroke.
According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 702 heat-related deaths — 415 with heat as the underlying cause and 287 with heat as a contributing cause — annually in the United States from 2004 to 2018. In 2021, there were 1,577 heat-related deaths in the U.S.
From 2017 to 2021, according to a report by the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research at the University of North Carolina, there were 2.4 heat-stroke deaths per year among football players due to exertion.
Regardless of the sport they’re playing, athletes, parents and coaches need to be conscientious of the heat.
Experts say there are three key factors that can help prevent risks.
The first is heat acclimation, which is simply the process of getting used to higher temperatures. According to experts with Johns Hopkins Medicine, athletes should gradually increase the intensity and length of workouts in the first two weeks of heat exposure.
The second is to stay hydrated. Drinking water not only during physical activity, but also before and after, can help to severely decrease the risk of dehydration.
The third requires a little bit more awareness, to recognize when the heat or humidity might be too much. Any signs of dizziness, headache, confusion or vomiting should be treated with water and cold compresses or ice.
“Drink lots of water, because you’re going to sweat it off if you’re outside,” said Jason Anderson, health and fitness manager at the Owensboro Health Healthpark. “It’s also not a bad idea to not just replace what you’re losing with water but have an electrolyte replacement like a Gatorade or Powerade since you’re also losing potassium when you sweat.
“A pretty good rule of thumb is to drink about one ounce of water for every two pounds of body weight. For example, if you have a 160-pound person, they need to drink about 80 ounces of water a day. Some people try to use thirst as an indicator, but if you get to a point where you’re thirsty, you’re probably already dehydrated a little bit.”
There are other preventative measures, too.
Some people prefer to work out more at night during the summer, when the heat isn’t so brutal. Others, who will be in more direct sunlight, opt for active wear meant to prevent sweat build-up that keeps the body from overheating. Even just wearing a hat can mitigate risks.
Although, on a national basis, Kentucky sees far less heat-related deaths compared to states out west, it does still happen here. In March, the University of the Cumberlands reached a lawsuit settlement to pay $14 million to the family of Grant Brace, a 20-year-old wrestler who died after becoming dehydrated during an outdoor workout in August 2020. According to reports, the high temperature that day was only 83 degrees.
Even if the temperature isn’t eye-opening, humidity still plays a role.
Certainly, there will be more people getting outside to enjoy the summer in coming weeks — but stay vigilant about limiting heat exhaustion.
