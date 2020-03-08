Ted Hill took four years off from coaching high school basketball.
Hill rejoined the coaching ranks in a big way, becoming the head girls’ basketball coach at Grayson County High School and helping the Lady Cougars to a 20-13 record and berth appearance in the 3rd Region Tournament.
“I told them we would play uptempo; they were excited about that,” Hill said. “We walked in with some good seniors. I was trying to win while rebuilding and was fortunate to have some veteran players.”
That combination helped Grayson County find success, and it led to Hill being voted the Messenger-Inquirer All-3rd Region Coach of the Year by his peers.
“This was a great year for 3rd Region girls’ basketball,” Hill said. “The region is loaded with outstanding teams and coaches.”
Under Hill’s tutelage, senior guard Kenzie Renfrow doubled her offensive production to 702 points — an average of 21.3 points per game. She also pulled down 6.2 rebounds a game. Bailey Snyder, a senior forward, averaged nearly 10 points a game.
“Most of them did (increase production), that was the style, uptempo,” Hill said. “They enjoyed it. We had a very consistent year until the last two weeks. We didn’t finish the way we would have liked to.”
During Hill’s time away from high school coaching — he previously coached at Edmonson County and Ohio County — he filled some of his time coaching his daughters on AAU basketball and travel softball teams.
“I had shown some interest in a couple of other coaching jobs, mainly softball, and I got a call from (Grayson County High School baseball coach) Danny Clark,” Hill said.
Clark asked him about being a pitching coach. That conversation led to Hill and Grayson County administrator Todd Johnston having a phone conversation.
Johnston asked Hill to just have a talk with him about the girls’ basketball job.
Hill talked to his wife, Amber, who is an assistant at Grayson County and head coach of the middle school program, and they decided to make the move.
“I stepped away for four years, really it was a blessing,” Hill said. “It recharged my batteries. I came back full of energy, but I didn’t realize how much I’d miss it.”
The situation with Grayson County worked out at the right time.
“I had always admired Grayson County girls’ basketball, always thought they played at a high level, thought the kids played hard,” Hill said.
Hill didn’t get hired until early July, so he wasn’t there for summer basketball.
“We had a couple of open gyms, I was impressed with the talent,” Hill said. “We had a bunch of kids hungry to win, they were ready to go to work, and we rode that momentum from there.”
Juniors Rachael Snyder and Ella Robinson were starters inside all season. Sophomore Raigan Cave and freshmen Annie Kiper and Aryssa Riggs were contributors, as well.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Hill said. “We jumped straight in. My wife took over the middle school program, started building with sixth-graders, and we just stopped with the regional tournament. We turned the program around. We’re excited about the future.”
