Coming off Thursday’s nine-point loss to Findlay, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers face another stiff Great Midwest Athletic Conference test on Saturday when No. 18 Hillsdale invades.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. in the Sportscenter.
“Hillsdale is a very good team, one of the class teams in the league,” said Panthers third-year head coach Drew Cooper, whose team dropped a 7258 decision to the Chargers on Dec. 19 in Hillsdale, Mich. “We’re trying to get in the mix with the top programs in the G-MAC, and this is another opportunity for us to do that.
“Hillsdale is similar to Findlay in that they are physical and hard-nosed — we have to be at our very best to have an opportunity to have success in this game.”
Hillsdale (8-1, 8-1 G-MAC) is led by sophomore forward Patrick Cartier, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward who averages 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
“Cartier is a great big man who has really hurt us in the past — he’s like 22-of-24 from the field the last two times we’ve played them,” Cooper said. “We have to find a way to contain him.”
Other double-digit scorers for the Chargers include 6-8 senior forward Austin Yarian (14.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and 6-5 senior forward Davis Larson (12.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg). Senior point guard Connor Hill averages 3.7 assists per outing.
Hillsdale averages 74.9 points per game, shoots 49% from the field, including 38% from distance, and averages 15 assists per game.
The Chargers are coming off Thursday’s 56-53 conquest of Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville — the team’s fifth consecutive victory.
Wesleyan, meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back from its 77-68 setback to Findlay.
In that game, the Panthers (5-3, 4-3) were paced by Tre Cobbs, who scored 14 points. Other double-digit scorers included former Apollo High School standout Zach Hopewell, 13 points, Jamil Wilson, 12 points, and Jo Griffin, 11 points.
The Panthers shot 45% from the field but were just 5-of-19 from 3-point range (26%),
In the first meeting between KWC and Hillsdale this season, Cartier dominated matters by going 11-of-12 from the field to finish with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Chargers won by 14 points, despite making just 2-of-21 shots from 3-point range. They made up for that by going 26-of-35 from 2-point range (74%) and by outrebounding the Panthers, 36-28.
For KWC in the first meeting, Wyatt Battaile scored 16 points and Wilson added 14.
