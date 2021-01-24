Hillsdale made all the big shots at crunch time on Saturday afternoon, and it paid off with a 66-63 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sportscenter.
The Chargers, ranked No. 18 in NCAA Division II, improve to 9-1 both overall and in the G-MAC, while the Panthers slide to 5-4 in all games and 4-4 within the league.
“We played hard, but down the stretch some missed free throws, a missed layup, and a late defensive lapse hurt us,” KWC third-year head coach Drew Cooper said. “We need to sharpen up on a handful of things that could have helped us in this game.
“It’s disappointing — it hurts.”
The Panthers overcame a six-point halftime deficit to assume a 54-49 lead on a second consecutive Ben Sisson layup at 4:48, but the Chargers kept charging.
Austen Yarian scored on a spin move in the paint at 4:40 and star center Patrick Cartier rattled home a 3-pointer at 3:24 to pull Hillsdale into a 54-all deadlock.
Wesleyan led 59-58 following a driving layup by Tre Cobbs at 0:53, but Davis Larson broke free for a layup at 0:37 to reclaim the lead for the Chargers, who never trailed thereafter.
In the final 15.2 seconds, point guard Connor Hill made four clutch free throws, and teammate Kyle Goessler made two more to keep the Panthers at bay.
Hillsdale opened the game by scoring 15 of the first 21 points, but KWC battled back to trim its deficit to 27-21 by intermission.
Cartier, who has played well against Wesleyan throughout his career, led Hillsdale with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor, adding a game-best 12 rebounds. Hill finished with 17 points and four assists, and Yarian pulled down 11 rebounds.
“Cartier is tough,” Cooper said of the 6-foot-8, 220-pound sophomore. “He’s a first-class big man for this level.”
The Chargers were 25-of-59 from the floor for 42% and struggled from 3-point range — making just 5-of-25 shots (20%).
But Hillsdale made 11-of-13 free throws (85%) and handily won the rebounding battle (38-28).
The Panthers got a big game from Battaile, who produced 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. No other KWC player, however, scored in double digits. Sisson and Sasha Sukhanov each secured six rebounds, and Jo Griffin dished four assists.
KWC was 22-of-52 from the field for 42%, made 5-of-15 shots from distance (33%), and hit 14-of-20 foul shots (70%).
The Panthers return to G-MAC play at 7 p.m. on Thursday with a visit to Malone in Canton, Ohio.
HILLSDALE 66
Cartier 21, Hill 17, Goessler 8, Nau 6, Yarian 5, Brown 5, Larson 4.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 63
Battaile 19, Cobbs 9, Hopewell 8, Sisson 8, Dixon 6, Currie 5, Wilson 4, Sukhanov 2, Griffin 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.