Behind a strong second half, the Hillsdale College men’s basketball team defeated Kentucky Wesleyan College 72-58 on Saturday.
The contest at Hillsdale, Mich., served as KWC’s season opening contest in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference and its first action in three weeks. Both Tre Cobbs and Jamil Wilson shouldered the offensive load for the Panthers in the loss.
KWC is 1-1. Hillsdale is 3-0.
Cobbs came off the bench to lead the Panthers in scoring with 16 points. Wilson finished with 14 points and three steals. Stew Currie gave the Panthers 20 minutes off the bench to score six points and collect six rebounds.
Hillsdale took control in the second half outscoring the Panthers 21-8, taking a 50-39 lead with 10 minutes left in the game. The Panthers briefly got the deficit into single digits, but the Chargers pulled away.
Kentucky Wesleyan’s shooting suffered in the second half as it converted at 35% from the field in the frame. Foul trouble also caught up to the Panthers as Sasha Sukhanov and Ben Sisson each fouled out of the game.
The Panthers led by as many as six points, 31-25 with a minute left in the half and went into the locker room with a 31-29 lead. Wilson paced the Panthers with 10 first half points.
KWC shot 23-of-57 from the floor for 40.4% for the game. KWC made 5-of-15 from 3-point range.
Patrick Cartier led Hillsdale with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Panthers will end 2020 by hosting Trevecca Nazarene on Dec. 31 at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
A decision on fan admittance will be made no later than 48 hours before tipoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.